'Need to Know' Updates for the Week of November 27, 2022/'Lo Que Usted Necesita Saber' para la semana del 27 de noviembre del 2022

Read full article on original website
Related
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
Friend describes seasoned Craigslist seller as trial begins for man suspected of his murder
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening arguments began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25
(WSET) — Here are the top 5 stories from November 20 through 25. Driver charged in NC parade death had multiple vehicle violation tickets in VA: Warrants. The Raleigh Police Department is currently investigating an incident involving a float hitting a child who was part of a parade in North Carolina on Saturday.
North Carolina man ‘very grateful’ for $1.8 million lottery win with ticket bought on Thanksgiving
“I thought, ‘oh my gosh!’ and then I called my wife over to look," Matthew Huber said. "It’s phenomenal -- the best Thanksgiving.”
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
wpde.com
Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
WMBF
1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m. Officers say the victim, 27-year-old Jihad Kirby, was...
Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
WECT
Board of elections turns down petition to prevent sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Elections voted against a petition to prevent the sheriff-elect of Columbus Co. from taking office at their meeting on Nov. 28. David McPherson and Tucker Mac Ward voted against the petition, and Brenda Ebron voted for the petition. Bonita Blakney...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police searching for suspects in alleged $1,700 Walgreens cosmetic theft
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Tabor City Police are looking for three women they say stole nearly $2,000 worth of cosmetics from a Walgreens. The alleged theft took place on November 18th but wasn’t reported until November 23rd, when an inventory revealed the missing items. Store managers went...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WECT
Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
1 taken to hospital after late-night shooting at North Carolina hotel, suspect unknown, police say
Raleigh police say one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a hotel late Saturday night.
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
Deputies: Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
Police investigate after reported gunshot victim shows up at Laurinburg business
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating Sunday night after a report of a gunshot victim that showed up to a Laurinburg business, according to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. Police were called Sunday night to a business on Main Street, Young said. Young said the victim is being “very uncooperative” and […]
NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off
LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
cbs17
1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
Comments / 0