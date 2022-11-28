ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

'Need to Know' Updates for the Week of November 27, 2022/'Lo Que Usted Necesita Saber' para la semana del 27 de noviembre del 2022

 2 days ago
Related
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 injured in shooting, Lumberton police searching for suspect

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured in Lumberton Monday afternoon. Lumberton police responded to a call Monday of a person who had been shot at 2170 California Dr. around 3:54 p.m. Officers say the victim, 27-year-old Jihad Kirby, was...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Man shot at Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured during a Saturday night shooting at a hotel, Raleigh police said. Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Saturday to the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Court. Police said the man's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Authorities did not identify the man. As of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Bladenboro man rescued from ditch following beating, apparent robbery

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro resident was found in a ditch Saturday morning following an apparent robbery and beating, according to a Facebook post from Bladenboro Mayor David Hales. Per the post, Bladenboro EMS, Bladen County EMS and Bladenboro Fire/Rescue Station 51 responded to a call concerning an injured...
BLADENBORO, NC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 36-year-old Lumberton woman found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Lumberton woman previously reported missing in Robeson County has been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Fayetteville car wash hours before Thanksgiving

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been shot at a Fayetteville car wash just hours before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Fayetteville Police Department confirmed Wednesday night. Fayetteville police and CBS 17 responded to the Pride Auto Wash on Summerwood Drive at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to find one...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

