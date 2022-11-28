'Need to Know' Updates for the Week of November 27, 2022/'Lo Que Usted Necesita Saber' para la semana del 27 de noviembre del 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial began Tuesday for Justin Merritt, a Virginia man charged with killing Andy Banks when the two connected over a car sale in Raleigh in September 2020. Opening arguments began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before the state called their first witnesses, including a Raleigh police detective and Banks' best friend, to the stand.

