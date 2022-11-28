Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday
For the last two decades, Tom Brady has made a living by coming through in the clutch and killing the hopes of many opposing teams with the game on the line. But on Sunday, something happened to him that he had never dealt with before. For the first time in...
Wild stat about Tom Brady goes viral
Tom Brady did something on Sunday that he has never done before in his 23-year NFL career, but this first is not something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is proud of. The Bucs held a 17-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter before David Njoku made an incredible catch on fourth down in the back of the end zone. That allowed the Browns to tie the score with just 32 seconds remaining, and they ended up winning 23-17 in overtime. It also marked the first time that a Brady-led team has ever lost after leading in the final two minutes of regulation by seven or more points.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes issues challenge to young fans
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes challenged students to join his "Read for 15" team through his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question relates to the NFL Network report suggesting that Terron Armstead sustained...
The Reeducation of Trevor Lawrence Is Paying Dividends
We’re at the two-thirds pole (yeah, I know that’s not a real term), let’s go …. • Here’s a word that wasn’t often used to describe Trevor Lawrence over his three years at Clemson. Raw. So it’s at least interesting that, as a rookie, NFL...
Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History
Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, they'll be getting some reinforcements from the open market. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad. Longtime former Ravens’ DT...
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Justin Jefferson Leads All Players in Pro Bowl Fan Voting. Does He Have an MVP Case?
As of Monday, no player in the NFL has more fan votes for the Pro Bowl than Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. He's at 90,313, roughly 3,000 ahead of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and over 6,000 ahead of the next closest receiver, Miami's Tyreek Hill. That says two things. One,...
Jets-Vikings Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
Mike White leads the Jets into Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the high-powered Vikings in one of the best matchups of Week 13. White, making his first start in place of the ineffective Zach Wilson, was superb in the club’s 31-10 win over the Bears in Week 12. New York, which was installed as underdogs in nine of its first 11 games, is once again being placed in that role by oddsmakers. The Jets, who are 6-2 against the spread (75%) in their last eight games, are 4-1 straight up and ATS away from MetLife Stadium this season.
TCU vs. Kansas State picks, predictions: Big 12 Championship odds, spread, lines
TCU faces perhaps its biggest challenge yet to stay undefeated and move into College Football Playoff contention when it faces off against challenger Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. One of three undefeated teams remaining in college football, the Horned Frogs have been the subject of...
New England once again monitoring Pats' playoff odds for final month
BOSTON -- And so it goes, for the third straight year, all of New England is left to play with the postseason odds calculators to see what chances the Patriots have of playing beyond the regular season.The team reached the Super Bowl in four out of five years from 2014-18, winning three championships in that span. That concluded a run of making the AFC Championship Game in eight straight years. Now, they're at risk of stretching the run of seasons without a playoff win to four.Life moves quickly in the NFL, and though the Patriots managed to be the one...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Justin Reid reveals custom cleats at school he plans to help
Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Reid reveals the custom cleats he will wear during the NFL's My Cleats, My Cause game against the Bengals Sunday.
49ers Sign Cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad
A little added depth never hurts. The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to their practice squad. A bit of a random signing to the team, but if the 49ers have the space, why not look to add depth just in case?. The 49ers are in...
Texans ‘Overmatched The Moment We Stepped Out There’: Dolphins Win 30-15 - Live Blog
Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Friday morning Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Would that mean a change in the balance of power?. "From the moment we came out," Brandin Cooks said after the 30-15...
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Bengals’ Samaje Perine Earns ‘Angry Run’ Status From Major Outlet
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine whipped out a nasty stiff arm on the first play of the game in Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. It was strong enough to earn one of the three angry run spots on Good Morning Football. Perine took down Titans' linebacker David...
