Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

For the last two decades, Tom Brady has made a living by coming through in the clutch and killing the hopes of many opposing teams with the game on the line. But on Sunday, something happened to him that he had never dealt with before. For the first time in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Wild stat about Tom Brady goes viral

Tom Brady did something on Sunday that he has never done before in his 23-year NFL career, but this first is not something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is proud of. The Bucs held a 17-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter before David Njoku made an incredible catch on fourth down in the back of the end zone. That allowed the Browns to tie the score with just 32 seconds remaining, and they ended up winning 23-17 in overtime. It also marked the first time that a Brady-led team has ever lost after leading in the final two minutes of regulation by seven or more points.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Texans Week 12 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'30-15 victory against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The first question relates to the NFL Network report suggesting that Terron Armstead sustained...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

The Reeducation of Trevor Lawrence Is Paying Dividends

We’re at the two-thirds pole (yeah, I know that’s not a real term), let’s go …. • Here’s a word that wasn’t often used to describe Trevor Lawrence over his three years at Clemson. Raw. So it’s at least interesting that, as a rookie, NFL...
CLEMSON, SC
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Rookie WR Brandon Johnson Helps Make NFL History

Brandon Johnson's rookie season has been a wild ride. As a college free-agent signing by the Denver Broncos, Johnson established great momentum during OTAs and training camp before an injury nipped it in the bud. The Broncos waived him in August. Johnson languished a bit, but it allowed him the...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, they'll be getting some reinforcements from the open market. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad. Longtime former Ravens’ DT...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Game Balls

Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Jets-Vikings Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

Mike White leads the Jets into Minnesota to take on Kirk Cousins and the high-powered Vikings in one of the best matchups of Week 13. White, making his first start in place of the ineffective Zach Wilson, was superb in the club’s 31-10 win over the Bears in Week 12. New York, which was installed as underdogs in nine of its first 11 games, is once again being placed in that role by oddsmakers. The Jets, who are 6-2 against the spread (75%) in their last eight games, are 4-1 straight up and ATS away from MetLife Stadium this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

New England once again monitoring Pats' playoff odds for final month

BOSTON -- And so it goes, for the third straight year, all of New England is left to play with the postseason odds calculators to see what chances the Patriots have of playing beyond the regular season.The team reached the Super Bowl in four out of five years from 2014-18, winning three championships in that span. That concluded a run of making the AFC Championship Game in eight straight years. Now, they're at risk of stretching the run of seasons without a playoff win to four.Life moves quickly in the NFL, and though the Patriots managed to be the one...
ARIZONA STATE
Wichita Eagle

49ers Sign Cornerback Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad

A little added depth never hurts. The San Francisco 49ers are signing veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins to their practice squad. A bit of a random signing to the team, but if the 49ers have the space, why not look to add depth just in case?. The 49ers are in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

