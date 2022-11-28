Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bucs QB Tom Brady reacts to crushing OT loss vs. Browns
Despite coming out of a bye week after back-to-back wins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell flat Sunday, letting a late lead slip away in a 23-17 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady reacted to yet another disappointing loss to a team with one...
Tennessee Titans fans react after third straight loss to Bengals
Tennessee Titans fans took to Twitter to react to another second-half loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took the lead on a Tee Higgins touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were able to control the clock late to get the 20-16 win. The Titans (7-4) got on the...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Kyler Murray sums up sad Cardinals season perfectly: ‘We were kind of f–ked’
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target. “No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,”...
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Dolphins’ Week 14 road game vs. Chargers flexed to ‘Sunday Night Football’ slot
The NFL has flexed the Dolphins’ Week 14 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers to NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” slot, adding another prime-time game to Miami’s schedule.
Yardbarker
Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Speaks After Return From Foot Injury
The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 heading into their bye week, but they sure are glad to have one of their top weapons in Marquise Brown back. Brown caught six of eight targets for 46 yards, trailing only DeAndre Hopkins in both categories for Arizona. He missed the prior five games with a foot injury that was once thought to be season-ending.
NCAA volleyball tournament 2022: Bracket breakdown and preview
Top seed Texas seeks its first title since 2012, but the Longhorns have plenty of competition. We look at the top contenders and players to watch.
Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach
TORONTO — (AP) — Don Mattingly is joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach to manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday. The former New York Yankees slugger, a six-time All-Star, joins the Blue Jays after seven seasons as manager of the Florida Marlins, where he won NL Manager of the Year honors in 2020.
Bam Adebayo Is Everything the Heat Need Him to Be
Miami’s do-it-all center is looking to take his game—and the franchise—to new heights.
