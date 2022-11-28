ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New York Post

Kyler Murray sums up sad Cardinals season perfectly: ‘We were kind of f–ked’

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not happy after his team blew a lead in Sunday’s 25-24 loss to the Chargers, who converted a two-point conversion to take the lead with 15 seconds remaining. Murray, who missed the prior two games with a hamstring injury, went 18-for-29 with 191 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while rushing for 56 yards and a touchdown. When asked after the game about the interception he threw in the second quarter on a fourth-and-1 play, Murray dropped an F-bomb, saying that DeAndre Hopkins was not even the intended target. “No, that wasn’t for Hop, actually,”...
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Speaks After Return From Foot Injury

The Arizona Cardinals are now 4-8 heading into their bye week, but they sure are glad to have one of their top weapons in Marquise Brown back. Brown caught six of eight targets for 46 yards, trailing only DeAndre Hopkins in both categories for Arizona. He missed the prior five games with a foot injury that was once thought to be season-ending.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

TORONTO — (AP) — Don Mattingly is joining the Toronto Blue Jays as bench coach to manager John Schneider, the team announced Wednesday. The former New York Yankees slugger, a six-time All-Star, joins the Blue Jays after seven seasons as manager of the Florida Marlins, where he won NL Manager of the Year honors in 2020.
NEW YORK STATE

