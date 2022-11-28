If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO