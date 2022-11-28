ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson is set to face the Ravens in Week 13 vs. Broncos, but it’s not what you think

With a matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens looming in Week 13, the Denver Broncos went out and got a Lamar Jackson of their own. The Broncos have signed former Chicago Bears defensive back Lamar Jackson to the practice squad after he cleared waivers, hilariously setting up the new addition to potentially face his namesake in Week 13, via Tom Pelissero.
DENVER, CO
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

The Baltimore Ravens Lack Clutch Mentality

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-27 in their latest game. Baltimore were clearly the better side for most of the game, but they were unable to take their chances. They settled for field goals after strong drives and, ultimately, did not play complementary football. The Ravens’inability to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy