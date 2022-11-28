ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘1923’ Premiere Has Harrison Ford Teasing “Juicy, Juicy Story” & Helen Mirren Talking “Partnership” In Dutton Marriage

The premiere of 1923, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel, took place at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 last night. Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roché and Marley Shelton were some of the stars that spoke to Deadline on the red carpet teasing their characters on the Paramount+ series. Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. The actor says his rancher character has “unique circumstances with a unique personal history.” “This is the story of what it has taken to survive, for that person to survive its complicated moral context and it’s a juicy, juicy story and...

