10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs Are Reportedly Making Special Teams Change
The Kansas City Chiefs are making a change at the punt returner position. Wide receiver Skyy Moore was returning punts earlier in the season before some fumbling issues came up and he was then removed from the role. Kadarius Toney then returned punts before getting hurt in Week 11, so the team had to go back to Moore.
Game highlights: Chiefs defeat Rams 26-10 as Kansas City improves to 9-2
Get live analysis from Star reporters as the action unfolds at Arrowhead.
KYTV
Chiefs list Joe Thuney among inactives against Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will be without left guard Joe Thuney during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Thuney has been as durable as any offensive lineman can be during his two seasons with the Chiefs -- and dating back to his career with the New England Patriots.
KYTV
Report: Chiefs expected to sign veteran running back Melvin Gordon to practice squad
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve last week, the Chiefs activated running back Ronald Jones to fill out the rotation with Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. Monday, the Chiefs brought in a veteran face to the running back room. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero...
KYTV
Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter...
'Good Shot!': Rams Coach Sean McVay Addresses Viral Hit
The Los Angeles Rams' head coach is taking the team's latest blooper in stride.
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs
With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
Yardbarker
Marcus Mariota, Falcons Fall in Heartbreaking Loss vs. Commanders
It's been the story for so many years as it comes to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7), and Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Washington Commanders (7-5) at FedEx Field was no different. The game was billed as a matchup between two teams squarely on the playoff bubble - and the evenness and desperation throughout all four quarters certainly lived up to the hype.
KYTV
Chiefs-Bengals tickets in Cincinnati going as high as $8,000
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single ticket for Sunday’s highly anticipated AFC Championship rematch at Paycor Stadium is getting pricey on the secondary market. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) are on a roll, winning five of their last six games, as they go into their Week 13 matchup with the AFC’s top team, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2).
Yardbarker
Rams' Opportune Red Zone Defense Deserves Credit
Doomed by a lifeless offense that was missing three of its best players in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Allen Robinson, the Los Angeles Rams held their own in a Week 12 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Granted the scoreboard suggests Sunday’s game was a complete blowout, but...
KYTV
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
FOX Sports
Chiefs lament more special teams blunders in win over Rams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs moved the ball well against the Los Angeles Rams between the 20s, though drives too often fizzled in the red zone, and their defense shut down a team missing most of its offensive playmakers. All good things from Sunday's 26-10...
Yardbarker
49ers Grades in Win Against Saints
The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
