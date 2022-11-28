Despite the automotive industry making a big push toward battery electric vehicles (BEV) for the foreseeable future, there is an argument that if we (humans) really want to fight climate change, BEVs alone won't get the job done. Some experts believe that it will take a combination of low-emission and zero-emission transportation tech to make a meaningful difference vehicles' impact on our climate. That's why several automakers are still exploring hydrogen power.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO