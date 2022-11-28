ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
MotorTrend Magazine

Volkswagen Is Working On a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle With 1,243 Miles of Range

Despite the automotive industry making a big push toward battery electric vehicles (BEV) for the foreseeable future, there is an argument that if we (humans) really want to fight climate change, BEVs alone won't get the job done. Some experts believe that it will take a combination of low-emission and zero-emission transportation tech to make a meaningful difference vehicles' impact on our climate. That's why several automakers are still exploring hydrogen power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Ars Technica

Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first

British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewables out-produce both coal and nuclear power in first nine months of 2022

According to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources provided almost 23% of the nation’s electrical generation in the first nine months of 2022. Renewable energy sources (including residential solar) increased their electrical output by 15.44% compared to the same period a year...
104.1 WIKY

Hyundai Motor, SK On in EV battery supply pact in N. America

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group and battery maker SK On have signed a pact on the supply of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in North America, the companies said on Tuesday. In a statement, SK On said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) lets the two companies cooperate in...
104.1 WIKY

Volkswagen in talks with Foxconn over plant for Scout vehicles – Automobilwoche

BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen is in talks with Taiwan’s Foxconn about a partnership to build vehicles for the Scout brand, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Tuesday, citing Volkswagen company sources. Volkswagen said in May it planned to reintroduce the Scout off-road brand, creating a separate, independent company...
maritime-executive.com

Shell Acquires Europe’s Largest Producer of Biomethane

Shell is joining the other majors in the energy business in building an expanded presence in the supply of biomethane, which is viewed as one of the leading emerging alternative fuels for industries including shipping. Shell announced it will acquire Nature Energy Biogas, the largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in Europe.
teslarati.com

Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production

Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
104.1 WIKY

Maersk, IBM discontinue shipping blockchain platform

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Shipping company Maersk said on Tuesday it would discontinue a blockchain platform announced in 2018 in partnership with IBM with the aim of limiting the industry’s costly paper trail. The platform called TradeLens will be phased out by the end of March next year, Maersk...
electrek.co

Renewables outproduced coal by 15.5% in the US during first 3 quarters of 2022

Renewable energy provided almost 23% of electrical generation in the US during the first three quarters of 2022, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and reviewed by the SUN DAY Campaign. EIA’s “Electric Power Monthly” report, which contains data through September 30, reflects that in...

