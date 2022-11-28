ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
Yardbarker

Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?

In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
NBC Sports

Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12

With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NOLA.com

Chiefs overtake Bills as Super Bowl favorites: See why the odds shifted

The Buffalo Bills had been the Super Bowl 57 favorites for the duration of the 2022 NFL season, but there's now a new favorite to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs have overtaken the Bills as the current Super Bowl favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com, with the Chiefs shifting to +400 odds and the Bills to +450.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly

Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
NOLA.com

Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NBC Sports

Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints

Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Yardbarker

49ers Grades in Win Against Saints

The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
NOLA.com

After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121

Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.

