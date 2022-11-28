Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
NOLA.com
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
Yardbarker
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
NBC Sports
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
NOLA.com
Chiefs overtake Bills as Super Bowl favorites: See why the odds shifted
The Buffalo Bills had been the Super Bowl 57 favorites for the duration of the 2022 NFL season, but there's now a new favorite to win it all. The Kansas City Chiefs have overtaken the Bills as the current Super Bowl favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, the official odds partner of Bet.NOLA.com, with the Chiefs shifting to +400 odds and the Bills to +450.
NOLA.com
Marshon Lattimore will miss his 7th straight game, but Saints' reinforcements have arrived
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It turns out the New Orleans Saints will not have their regular starting secondary back in one piece. Defensive back Marshon Lattimore will officially miss a seventh straight game with an abdomen injury. He returned to practice this week and was questionable coming into Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but is inactive.
Surrender Index grades Saints' early punt vs. 49ers among NFL's most-cowardly
Well that’s not what you want to hear. The Surrender Index Twitter account examines decision to punt in every game each week based on the specific situation, factoring in down and distance to go as well as the score and time left on the clock. It’s a unique tool, and it really disagreed with Dennis Allen’s decision to punt on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
NOLA.com
Monday Night Football money line, plus a three-team NBA parlay: Nov. 28 best bets
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Saints 1st rounder Trevor Penning makes his long-awaited debut, notes areas to improve
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Trevor Penning came away from his NFL debut with the understanding that he still has some progress to make on the physical side of things. Penning, whom the New Orleans Saints selected with the No. 19 pick of this year's draft, played for the first time since he suffered a serious turf toe injury in the Saints preseason finale. He was not able to perform real football activities for much of his recovery, and he felt that Sunday.
NOLA.com
Covington relies on its defense, passing to power 63-41 win at Northlake
Covington first-year girls basketball coach Kali Koenig fell to her knees in joy. Briley Lynch has just finished a layup to give the Lions their first double-digit lead in what would eventually become a 63-41 nondistrict victory at Northlake on Nov. 29. But it was how her team scored that...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G among 49ers Hall of Fame QBs with win over Saints
Jimmy Garoppolo's success as an NFL quarterback continues to produce eye-popping stats. After the 49ers' 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Garoppolo found himself on a list with two Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Montana, Young and ... Garoppolo? The holy trinity of 49ers quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings Chasing Eagles for No. 1 Seed, 49ers Making Push for 2nd
The Packers battled, but they couldn't quite get it done. Green Bay lost to the Eagles 40-33 on Sunday Night Football, meaning Philadelphia moves to 10-1 and stays a full game ahead of the Vikings atop the NFC standings. The Eagles have looked a bit more vulnerable of late, losing...
Yardbarker
49ers Grades in Win Against Saints
The 49ers offense got a rocky start against a solid Saints defense. They were only able to score 10 points before halftime, a field goal, and a great touchdown catch by Juan Jennings in the back end of the end zone after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was nearly intercepted, but the offense was only able to score 13 points total. There have been a lot of concerns for the 49ers’ offense, but one stands out above the rest: red zone offense.
NOLA.com
After 13-0 loss, we’re looking for new ways to say ‘The Saints stink’ on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 121
Following a 13-0 blanking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, the toughest thing to do as a podcast host is to find a new way to say: “The New Orleans Saints stink.”. The saddest part about Sunday’s defeat was not that a 332-game streak of not getting shutout was ended – the longest active streak in the NFL – but it was the Saints proved they have similar talent to those who likely will be competing for a run to the Super Bowl in the NFC.
Comments / 0