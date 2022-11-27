ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

13 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals that just went live

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A7J2O_0jPLPSST00

A fresh round of Walmart Cyber Monday deals just went live. The retail giant has big discounts on 4K TVs, small kitchen appliances, and everything in between. if you're shopping with a particularly tight budget, we've noticed  that Walmart's Cyber Monday deals tend to offer a little more bang for your buck than deals from other retailers.

For instance, Walmart has some of the lowest prices we've seen all month on toys. Lego sets/figures start as low as $6. Walmart is also going toe-to-toe with Best Buy on TV deals. The retailer has plenty of big-screen sets on sale from $188.

We track Walmart deals year-round and we've been tracking them for over a decade now. While there are hundreds of deals that just went live, below you'll find the best ones you can shop right now at their lowest prices of the year.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Top sales now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e21aM_0jPLPSST00

Board games: deals from $4 @ Walmart
As part of the early Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, Walmart has select board games on sale from $4. The sale includes popular titles like Operation, Monopoly, Pictionary, Uno, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIDOa_0jPLPSST00

Chromecast with Google TV: was $29 now $18 @ Walmart
This is a seriously cheap streaming device that's going in and out of stock on Walmart. At $18, this price beats Amazon and Best Buy for the Chromecast with Google TV. You get 1080p resolution with HDR support, personal recommendations based on the services you subscribe to and voice search via the remote. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9esB_0jPLPSST00

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $49 @ Walmart
The Galaxy Buds Live offer great overall sound quality, strong battery life, and lots of handy features within a uniquely comfortable design. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review , we also said they offer a nice amount of customization options via Samsung's companion app and Galaxy-exclusive features such as hands-free Bixby control. They're now at their lowest price to date. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJPGa_0jPLPSST00

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $109 now $79 @ Walmart
This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and is able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee, it can brew in a variety of sizes and is now on sale at Walmart. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39oXvE_0jPLPSST00

Lenovo Tab M8: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a super cheap Android tablet, this Lenovo slate is perfect. It features an 8-inch display, 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. Those aren't the best specs, but it's enough for watching streaming content and some light gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1Fdz_0jPLPSST00

Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $99 @ Walmart
The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ch0Rr_0jPLPSST00

Chefman Electric Indoor Air Fryer: was $190 now $99 @ Walmart
This 5-in-1 device will let you grill, air fry, roast, bake, and broil from the comforts of your indoor kitchen. It includes a heavy-duty grill plate for adding grill marks to your meats, a perforated air-fry basket for oil-free crisping, and a large nonstick pan for all kinds of cooking. There's also an included removable thermometer for precise cooking. By comparison, Amazon sells it for $190 . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOtk3_0jPLPSST00

HP 15" Laptop: for $199 @ Walmart
If you're looking for a budget Windows laptop for light Web-based work, this deal is for you. This laptop features a 15-inch display, Pentium N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We wouldn't recommend it as your main machine, but it could fit the bill for a child or as a secondary machine. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8su4_0jPLPSST00

Apple Watch SE (LTE/40mm): was $249 now $229 @ Walmart
It's not the flagship, but the previous-gen Apple Watch SE is still a solid buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the discontinued Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Don't care for cellular connectivity? Walmart also has the previous-gen Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) is on sale for $149 . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440It5_0jPLPSST00

RCA 58" 4K TV: was $449 now $248 @ Walmart
A 58-inch 4K TV at this price point is pretty much unheard of, so we expect this deal to sell fast. The TV features HDR support, a 60Hz panel, and it's powered by webOS TV. If you want the best picture possible, this TV is likely not for you, but if you're looking for a budget big-screen, this deal will be hard to beat. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ga3D9_0jPLPSST00

Onn 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $378 now $288 @ Walmart
Onn is Walmart's in-house electronics brand. As part of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals — you can get the 50-inch Onn 4K QLED Roku TV for just $288. It's an astonishing price for this budget big-screen. In addition to the QLED panel, you get 60 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision support, Dolby Atmos, and four HDMI ports. The TV is also powered by the Roku OS, which is our preferred streaming platform. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QjWmh_0jPLPSST00

Echelon Rower: was $597 now $297 @ Walmart
Rowing offers one of the best low-impact cardiovascular workouts around. Currently, Walmart has the Echelon Rower on sale for just $297, which is its lowest price ever. It features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and built-in device holder that accommodates screens up to 12.9-inches big. It also comes with a free 30-day trial to the Echelon Premier Membership app with access to thousands of live and on-demand fitness classes. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eid68_0jPLPSST00

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 65": was $1,998 now $1,298 @ Walmart
This 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV is packed with the latest features any leading TV should have: HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, ATSC 3.0 tuner, Google TV streaming and Sony's own Bravia Core service. An incredible picture is matched with precise audio, rounding out one of the best OLED TVs. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36KIOC_0jPLPSST00

Meta Quest 2 w/ RE4 + Beat Saber: was $399 now $349 @ Walmart
If you swore off the Meta Quest after its price increase, you'll be glad to know that it's currently on sale for $349 ($50 off). Plus, it now comes with two free games instead of one. As part of its Cyber Monday sale, Meta is bundling Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 with every Meta Quest 2. View Deal

Shop more of today's Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
The Verge

The best early Cyber Monday deals at Amazon you can get now

Black Friday is a not-so-distant memory, but Amazon still has some excellent early Cyber Monday deals on a variety of tech devices. We’ve rounded up a collection of all the best discounts you can still get on wireless headphones, 4K TVs, tablets, and more. If you’re looking for discounts...
CNET

Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: All the Best Discounts Available Now

Cyber Monday isn't here just yet, but many of Walmart's shopping deals are already live -- particularly if you're looking for tech gifts. For example, you can save on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. If you've been debating signing...
CNET

5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
Digital Trends

This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570

If you’ve always wanted a larger TV in your living room, here’s your chance at an upgrade without breaking the bank. Walmart’s Cyber Monday TV deals currently include the 75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV for just $570, following a $230 discount to its sticker price of $800. You probably don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, as similar deals are already sold out. You need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible, which should also get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season.
CNET

Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy