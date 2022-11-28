ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

Sioux City Journal

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary hosting open house

NORTH SIOUX CITY – The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday. True North Dispensary, located at 1325 River Drive, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a tour of the store and information about medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
Latest Woodbury County court report

Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
A look at all 24 teams in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championships

SIOUX CITY – Twenty-four colleges from around the country will compete for a NAIA national volleyball championship over the next week in Sioux City. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament opens Wednesday in the Tyson Events Center . First serves for eight pools of three teams each...
War Eagle Human Rights Award honorees announced

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War Eagle...
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm

PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
Festival of Trees Committee rolls out Critic's Choice awards

SIOUX CITY — The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of the Critic's Choice awards. Bruce Miller, of The Sioux City Journal, and Tim Seaman, of KCAU-TV, were on hand on Sunday afternoon to select the winners. The categories varied based upon common themes and trends.
Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
Peirce Mansion to host open house

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance. The...
