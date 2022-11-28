Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council greenlights $104K grant for campground near Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council, by voting in favor of its consent agenda Monday, approved a resolution to accept more than $104,000 in grant funding for the Big Sioux River Campground development project. The resolution authorizes the Parks and Recreation Department to accept a Resource Enhancement and Protection...
Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
North Sioux City medical marijuana dispensary hosting open house
NORTH SIOUX CITY – The first medical marijuana dispensary in North Sioux City is hosting an open house Tuesday. True North Dispensary, located at 1325 River Drive, will be open to the public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for a tour of the store and information about medical marijuana in South Dakota.
Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
City of Sioux City reminds residents about snow removal procedures ahead of Tuesday weather
SIOUX CITY -- In preparation for winter weather, the City of Sioux City is directing residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle is expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation becomes all snow after 9...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Zachary HindmanAaron Michael Rohloff, 21, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Nov. 21, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Chad David Sitzmann, 40, Lawton, Iowa, lascivious acts with a child, child endangerment; sentenced Nov. 18, 12 years prison.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 13 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST.
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sioux City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.
A look at all 24 teams in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championships
SIOUX CITY – Twenty-four colleges from around the country will compete for a NAIA national volleyball championship over the next week in Sioux City. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics national tournament opens Wednesday in the Tyson Events Center . First serves for eight pools of three teams each...
War Eagle Human Rights Award honorees announced
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War Eagle...
Bird flu detected at commercial Dixon County farm
PONCA, Neb. -- The Nebraska Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on Saturday announced that a flock of commercial laying birds in Dixon County has tested positive for bird flu. The Associated Press reported that the farm's 1.8 million chickens will be...
Festival of Trees Committee rolls out Critic's Choice awards
SIOUX CITY — The Festival of Trees Committee has announced this year's winners of the Critic's Choice awards. Bruce Miller, of The Sioux City Journal, and Tim Seaman, of KCAU-TV, were on hand on Sunday afternoon to select the winners. The categories varied based upon common themes and trends.
Northwestern volleyball team practices ahead of NAIA championship tournament
The Northwestern College volleyball team practices Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The team was preparing for its pool play game on Wednesday against Marian in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Championship tournament being played in Sioux City.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for November 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal. (13) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Local auctioneers honored at Heroes Game at Kinnick Stadium
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Local auctioneers Randy Stabe, of Hinton, and Clint Vos, of Lawton, were honored at halftime of Friday's Iowa-Nebraska football game at Kinnick Stadium for their charity work. The pair were designated as Iowa's 2022 Scheels Heroes in the annual Heroes Game, which recognizes and celebrates local...
Peirce Mansion to host open house
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Museum & Historical Association will host a Holiday Open House at the Peirce Mansion, 2901 Jackson St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Refreshments will be served, Santa Claus will make an appearance and harpist Mary Watts will give a musical performance. The...
