NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns

Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Ex-Jets Coach Eric Mangini Ignited Patriots’ Spygate Scandal

The New England Patriots and New York Jets have a long history with each other. The series began in 1960 when the “Boston Patriots” and “New York Titans” took the field to play one another for the very first time, but the rivalry didn’t truly start until 2007 — when the Spygate scandal was born.
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry

For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Travis Kelce Is Nearing A Major Milestone

With 9,918 career receiving yards, Kelce has now passed Gonzalez for most yards by a tight end in a player’s first 11 seasons. For context, Gonzalez is also the NFL leader in career receiving yards by a tight end, garnering 15,127 total yards in 270 total games. At his...
