Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon. Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams. NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or...
Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?
Frustration is growing amongst Broncos Country as the team continues to struggle.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives update on Kadarius Toney's status ahead of Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs escaped Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams without sustaining significant injuries. On Monday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid informed reporters that he had no updates to provide on any new injuries. That includes Deon Bush’s late-game elbow injury. “I don’t have any injuries to give...
Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team
Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday. Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday." Philadelphia kept it rolling with...
Recruits react to the Kansas State Big 12 title game berth
Kansas State cemented their spot in the Big 12 title game on Saturday night with a win in the Sunflower Showdown over arch-rival Kansas. They will prepare throughout the next week before they head to Arlington to take on TCU for the league crown. Head coach Chris Klieman loved the...
KC Chiefs set up Skyy Moore to fail on punt returns
Why do the Kansas City Chiefs insist on setting up Skyy Moore to fail as a punt returner when he clearly is so out of his element?. Insanity, it is said, is best described or defined by doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. At this point, it might not be insane but it’s definitely reached the point of maddening for fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs continue to trot wide receiver Skyy Moore onto the field to return yet another punt.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How Ex-Jets Coach Eric Mangini Ignited Patriots’ Spygate Scandal
The New England Patriots and New York Jets have a long history with each other. The series began in 1960 when the “Boston Patriots” and “New York Titans” took the field to play one another for the very first time, but the rivalry didn’t truly start until 2007 — when the Spygate scandal was born.
thecomeback.com
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Travis Kelce Is Nearing A Major Milestone
With 9,918 career receiving yards, Kelce has now passed Gonzalez for most yards by a tight end in a player’s first 11 seasons. For context, Gonzalez is also the NFL leader in career receiving yards by a tight end, garnering 15,127 total yards in 270 total games. At his...
FanSided
298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0