The Best Holiday Movies to Watch... And to Skip

It’s the holiday season — which means it’s time to watch your favorite Christmas movies and TV shows. Rotten Tomatoes has you covered with its Holiday Hub. Jacqueline Coley, awards editor at Rotten Tomatoes, joins Trending to weigh in on the best and worst holiday movies of all time
'Tis the season for Hallmark holiday movie magic. 'The Holiday Stocking' follows an angel who has twelve days to reunite sisters using a family Christmas tradition. The cast joins Trending to talk all about their characters and their favorite holiday traditions.
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
It was just two years ago that those looking to curl up next to the fire with the OG Miracle on 34th Street instead got left a lump of coal, when the Christmas classic was nowhere to be seen.
Let’s avoid such Yuletide trauma this holiday season, shall we?
Already, TVLine has gift-wrapped for you a joyfully thorough guide to the 150 (!) new and original holiday movies that will be coming at you via Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix and other outlets.
But what is Christmas without Charlie Brown’s sad little tree, the fear of shooting your eye with a Red Ryder carbine action,...
Lori Loughlin is officially back to acting, and she just booked her first movie since the college admissions scandal in 2019. On September 22, Great American Country Media (GAC) officially announced that Lori will be starring in her first romantic comedy film with the network. Titled Fall Into Winter, it...
"Days of Our Lives" viewers may remember Victor Webster's portrayal of Nicholas Alamain from 1999 to 2000. The actor stepped into the role of villainess Vivian Alamain's adoptive son, although he referred to her as his aunt, per Soap Central. The character first came to Salem in 1992 and quickly showed off his loyalty and family ties to Vivian, as well as his cousin, Lawrence Alamain. While in town, Nicholas became friends with Bo Brady's son, Shawn. The following year, Nicholas learned that Carly Manning was his biological mother and Lawrence was actually his father. At the time, Carly was dating Bo, and Nicholas set out to break up their relationship in hopes of getting his parents back together. Eventually, Carly and Lawrence did give their relationship another shot and left town with Nicholas in 1993.
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
Christmas season is in full swing, and with it comes the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly-jolly exterior into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
Steppin’ Into the Holiday premieres tonight at 8/7c. Stream every new Lifetime Christmas movie with a Philo subscription. Billy Holiday used to be on Broadway, beginning his acting career on some of the industry’s most formidable stages. Now, he’s just been fired from his position as a host, judge, and producer of “Celebrity Dance Off,” a popular reality competition series. It’s a rough way to start the holiday season, but as he heads home for Christmas, Billy meets Rae, his nephew’s outgoing dance teacher, and is instantly drawn to her.
Kyle Edward Ball is responsible for a sleeper hit with his film Skinamarink, but is warning people to stay away from watching his movie due to a very big issue with its “release”. Skinamarink has taken the internet’s horror denizens by storm following its festival debut at Fantasia...
Remakes are a part and parcel of the industry, and they have been for a long time, but some titles simply don’t need to be reimagined as mega budget Hollywood blockbusters, and the evidence would certainly point in the direction of Tim Burton’s Dumbo being one of them.
Is it Father's Day or is it Christmas? Because dads are getting the greatest gift of all this December: a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan. The new season comes Dec. 21, more than two years after the second season aired, and it beats a tie and a sweater. There are also a pair of good looking movies coming: the immigrant horror story Nanny and the touching documentary Wildcat. And Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service, is streaming all five seasons of Person of Interest, one of my favorite shows, at the top of the month.
Amanda Kloots combined her love for fitness with her love for the holidays to bring to life CBS’s new original Christmas movie, Fit For Christmas. The fitness instructor-turned-The Talk host joined the HollywoodLife Podcast to chat about the major career moment, and admitted she conceptualized the film in the midst of a trying time. “In July of 2020, I had just lost my husband Nick [Cordero] and I could not sleep in the middle of the night. And if you guys remember, Hallmark Channel was playing Christmas movies to help lift the spirits of people, calling it ‘Christmas In July.’ So, it was 3 am, I turned on the TV and watched a movie called Christmas Cookies with [my son] Elvis in my arms,” Amanda recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast, exclusively. “He even woke up and we were watching it together, and I was like, ‘You know what? I have an idea for a Christmas movie!”
Year after year, Lifetime continues to churn out around a bajillion Christmas movies every holiday season. With those festive flicks, the network nabs big names—this year, for example, its roster includes folks like Kelsey Grammer, Rita Moreno, and Mario Lopez. What does the channel do to attract so many big names every time the clock strikes November, and how do they keep these folks around for years to come?At a recent press event teasing the upcoming Lifetime holiday calendar, stars from six of the channel’s feature slate—Steppin’ Into the Holiday, A Christmas Spark, The 12 Days of Christmas Eve, A...
Comments / 0