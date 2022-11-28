Read full article on original website
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Centre Daily
Broncos Should Trade These 3 Players to Rebuild Winning Culture
The Denver Broncos' losing culture has endured for several seasons and carries a stench that can be detected for miles. The Broncos have not produced a winning season since 2016 and still cannot find a way to win games, even with a $250 billion quarterback. There comes a time when...
Rams’ Sean McVay Takes a Helmet to the Jaw in Game vs. Chiefs
The coach appeared to hold and rub his left jaw after the accident.
Centre Daily
Latest Rodgers’ Injury News Could Set Stage for Change
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted he has been playing with a broken thumb. Turns out, he’s been playing with more than just a break. On Sunday, before Rodgers was set to make a seventh start with the injury, NFL Network’s...
Centre Daily
Eagles, Vikings Enter Week 13 With Opportunity to Clinch Playoff Spots
View the original article to see embedded media. As NFL teams gear up for the stretch run of the 2022 season, a pair of NFC favorites will enter Week 13 with an early opportunity to clinch a coveted spot in the playoffs. After ruling over the conference for the majority...
Centre Daily
Rams McVay Not Ready to Name A Starting QB vs. Seahawks
The Los Angeles Rams do not have a clear starter at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday made it five straight games without a win for the Rams. With their first two choices, Matthew Stafford and John Wolford,...
Yardbarker
Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs
With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.
Centre Daily
Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl LVII Favorites
The Chiefs (9-2) have surpassed the Bills (8-3) as Super Bowl favorites at SI Sportsbook. The Bills entered the season as the favorites and maintained that status before their recent mediocre play led to the Chiefs passing them in the standings. Buffalo has lost two of its last four games and struggled with the Lions and Browns.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Pass-Rusher Tarell Basham Cut By Dallas
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have always valued great depth at defensive end, and with the 2022 collection of pass-rushers, they have it. ... So much so that on Tuesday comes the decision to cut respected play-making defensive end Tarell Basham. The simple answer to the roster move (first reported...
Centre Daily
Steelers Make Robert Spillane, Six Others Inactive vs Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players as they take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Robert Spillane and running back Jaylen Warren have all been made inactive for the Steelers. Witherspoon...
Centre Daily
Report: Chiefs Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle
As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for the final stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season, they'll be getting some reinforcements from the open market. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team is signing former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad. Longtime former Ravens’ DT...
Centre Daily
Matt Ryan, Colts Offensive Line Underperform in Loss to Steelers
On Monday Night, the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts looked to keep their playoff hopes alive by welcoming the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lucas Oil Stadium. With a favorable matchup, the Colts had a victory on the horizon, but instead, squandered it in another terrible outing, losing 24-17 and thus marking the eighth consecutive victory for the Steelers against the Colts since 2011.
Centre Daily
No Bowl? Zero Rams Among Early All-Star Voting
A Super Bowl defense has proven to be too much for the Los Angeles Rams. But even the mere defense of their symbolic spots in the Pro Bowl is getting away from them in this lost season. The NFL released the latest vote tallies for the upcoming Pro Bowl Games,...
Centre Daily
‘Shocked!’ Seahawks Pete Carroll Reacts to Viral Darrell Taylor Play
The Seattle Seahawks are well-known for the phrase "12th man" ... but outside linebacker Darrell Taylor took that to a new level in Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. On the Raiders' first offensive play, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception on quarterback Derek Carr's pass...
Centre Daily
Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings
The Ravens dropped in the Week 13 NFL Power Rankings after losing to Jaguars. Analysis: "The Ravens' inability to close out their opponents is increasingly looking like it could be a fatal flaw in the DNA of John Harbaugh's team. Baltimore is up to four losses on the season despite having a lead of at least nine points in the second half of all four of those games. The latest setback might have been the most brutal, as the defense was shredded by Trevor Lawrence on a last-minute touchdown drive before surrendering a two-point conversion to cap a 28-27 loss. Throw in a vulgar tweet from Lamar Jackson after the game (Harbaugh called it "out of character"), and the Ravens didn't exactly cover themselves in glory in Week 12."
Centre Daily
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Holland, Return Game, O-Line Issues, and More
Part 1 of the post-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Hi Alain, should the Dolphins consider picking up a return specialist off the street or, if a good one isn't available, investing a late draft pick a couple of years from now? It seems like some teams force the Dolphins to return kickoffs by kicking short and the return is rarely to the 25. Punt returns are negligible. This could help the Dolphins win a special teams battle or two down the stretch and into the playoffs. Another possibility is using one of our “stars” to return punts/kicks. Because the returns have been so bad, has the risk/reward consideration changed?
Centre Daily
‘Dumb & Dumber’: OBJ, Dalton Schultz, the Cap, & Cowboys TE Future
The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) are locked into an NFC East division race with their rival Philadelphia Eagles as they try and capture the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy since the 90s ... meaning it is win-now mode in Dallas, especially considering that the offseason will bring a lot of expiring contracts, including tight end Dalton Schultz.
Centre Daily
Texans Draft CJ Stroud? Houston Needs to Answer QB Question
The Houston Texans were saying all the right things about giving Davis Mills the chance to prove he can be the starting quarterback for them moving forward. After a 1-8-1 start to the season, however, the audition came to an end and Kyle Allen was inserted as the starting quarterback.
Centre Daily
Where Jets Stand in Playoff Race After Blasting Bears
After a dominant performance in their win over the Bears on Sunday, the Jets have a spot in the postseason picture. New York holds the seventh and final position in the AFC playoff bracket after the conclusion of Week 12. They would face the No. 2 seeded Dolphins on the road in Miami if the season ended on Tuesday.
Centre Daily
Does Aaron Rodgers Believe in 9/11? Teammate DeShone Kizer Says They Talked ‘Conspiracies’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, at least according to his former backup DeShone Kizer. The athlete recalled the first question Aaron asked upon meeting him in 2018. “He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers‘ mouth...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Ronnie Thomas, EDGE, Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
