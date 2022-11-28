ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona School Board Votes to Keep Books, With a Few Caveats

At the Natrona County School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep two books in school libraries almost unanimously, though with a few exceptions. The books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves have been a topic of debate for several months, with dozens of people coming to speak at school board meetings both for and against the books, with many of the same people speaking at multiple meetings.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash

CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found

A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/28/22-11/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Appearances from Monday, Nov. 28 are also included, but not comprehensive. The document will be updated. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Clark; Long

Timothy H. Clark, 70, of Worland, Wyoming, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. Timothy (“Tim”) H. Clark passed away on November 19, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1952, to Frank Bentley (“FB”) Clark and Frances Delker Clark in Worland, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children. He attended school in Worland, where he participated in many sports and FFA. After graduation he attended college briefly before spending his summers working on the farm and his winters working on oil rigs.
WORLAND, WY
K2 Radio

High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Daugherty ready to take over as Visit Casper CEO on Dec. 1

CASPER, Wyo. — For months, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board has been without a CEO at the helm. That will change at the start of the coming month, though, as Tyler Daugherty will officially step into the position on Dec. 1. Before coming to Casper, Daugherty had...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (11/18/22–11/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

Warmer, high winds in Casper ahead of more snow early Friday

CASPER, Wyo. – Temperatures in central Wyoming will creep up over the next couple of days, bringing high winds along for the ride. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees, and a high of 42 degrees is expected on Thursday. However, wind gusts today could approach 50 mph, and bring chill values as low as minus 5 degrees.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Civic Chorale returns to Christmas caroling after COVID break

CASPER, Wyo. — The last two holiday seasons were slightly less festive for fans of Christmas caroling. The Casper Civic Chorale aims to rectify that this season by bringing back its annual tradition. The group also happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. The chorale’s president, Joan...
CASPER, WY

