Wyoming’s K–12 fall enrollment drops by 352 students; Natrona Schools down 54 students this year
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming K–12 schools have a total of 91,640 students enrolled for the fall 2022 semester, a decline of 352 students compared with the 2021–22 school year, the Wyoming Department of Education announced Tuesday. Across the state, 28 school districts saw a decline in enrollment,...
(VIDEO) Natrona school board making final decision in book banning debate Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees is expected to make a final decision as to whether two books will be allowed to remain in high school libraries. The school district received formal complaints about “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “Trans Bodies,...
Two Casper police recruits graduate Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy; Gonzales awarded for ‘Top Physical Fitness’
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Casper Police Department officer recruits graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy on Nov. 22, the Casper PD announced Monday. Those recruits are Zack Gonzales and Matt Moore. Gonzales was awarded for “Top Physical Fitness” among the graduating class of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/28/22 – 11/29/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona School Board Votes to Keep Books, With a Few Caveats
At the Natrona County School Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, the board voted to keep two books in school libraries almost unanimously, though with a few exceptions. The books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves have been a topic of debate for several months, with dozens of people coming to speak at school board meetings both for and against the books, with many of the same people speaking at multiple meetings.
Mills police: One transported as precaution after Tuesday afternoon crash
CASPER, Wyo. — Mills police say one woman was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure after a two-vehicle crash in Mills on Tuesday afternoon. First responders were called to the scene at West Yellowstone and the West Belt Loop bypass at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, according to Cpl. Kate Acord with the Mills Police Department.
Sunday Fire Displaces Casper Resident; Burned Vehicle Found
A Sunday afternoon structure fire in central Casper forced a resident from their home, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. In another incident, a police officer found a burned pickup on a downtown street on Friday. In the Sunday fire, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m....
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/28/22-11/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Appearances from Monday, Nov. 28 are also included, but not comprehensive. The document will be updated. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed...
Obituaries: Clark; Long
Timothy H. Clark, 70, of Worland, Wyoming, died Saturday, November 19, 2022, in Casper, Wyoming. Timothy (“Tim”) H. Clark passed away on November 19, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1952, to Frank Bentley (“FB”) Clark and Frances Delker Clark in Worland, Wyoming. He was the oldest of three children. He attended school in Worland, where he participated in many sports and FFA. After graduation he attended college briefly before spending his summers working on the farm and his winters working on oil rigs.
High Winds Expected in Casper and Wyoming Through Monday
According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), gusts of over 60 miles per hour are expected from Sunday evening into Monday morning between Casper, Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Wheatland. Poor visibility and slick roads due to plowing snow are also expected around Teton County into Monday, while slick spots were...
Water and sewer lines to be added as part of planned riverfront project in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — The City of Mills took one of its first steps toward a planned commercial riverfront project on Tuesday, when the City Council unanimously approved a bid to install water and sewer lines and grading. The bid of $763,731, which was awarded to Andreen Hunt Construction, will...
Southbound I-25 closed from Casper to Douglas due to crashes, winter conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed to all traffic from Casper to Douglas as of 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to crashes and winter conditions along the interstate. WYDOT lists the estimated reopening time as unknown. While the...
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
Daugherty ready to take over as Visit Casper CEO on Dec. 1
CASPER, Wyo. — For months, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Board has been without a CEO at the helm. That will change at the start of the coming month, though, as Tyler Daugherty will officially step into the position on Dec. 1. Before coming to Casper, Daugherty had...
Evansville resident accused of domestic violence held on $85,000 cash-only bonds
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident is charged with felony domestic violence and multiple probation revocations after Casper police allege he choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend in late November. James Knight, 29, is being held on $60,000 and $25,000 bonds, both cash only. These were requested by the state...
Man ejected from club accused of slashing patrons’, dancer’s tires￼
CASPER, Wyo — A Natrona County man charged with felony property destruction is alleged to have punctured the tires of patrons at Racks Gentleman’s Club in apparent retaliation for looking at a dancer he’d dated five months earlier, according to the sheriff’s investigator’s charging document.
Weekly arrest report (11/18/22–11/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Warmer, high winds in Casper ahead of more snow early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. – Temperatures in central Wyoming will creep up over the next couple of days, bringing high winds along for the ride. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach 34 degrees, and a high of 42 degrees is expected on Thursday. However, wind gusts today could approach 50 mph, and bring chill values as low as minus 5 degrees.
Casper Civic Chorale returns to Christmas caroling after COVID break
CASPER, Wyo. — The last two holiday seasons were slightly less festive for fans of Christmas caroling. The Casper Civic Chorale aims to rectify that this season by bringing back its annual tradition. The group also happens to be celebrating its 50th anniversary this season. The chorale’s president, Joan...
Mills man allegedly fired at occupied vehicle parked at police station
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills man is accused of following a vehicle with two people in it and firing a weapon at the vehicle after it parked in the Mills Police Department’s parking lot, officials said. Mills PD had posted a public alert for Brandon Waltrip, 38, on...
