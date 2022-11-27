Read full article on original website
Related
Below-freezing temperatures, rain expected in parts of LA County
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for affected areas, while a storm system is expected to bring a chance of rain to the region by week’s end. The Los Angeles County Department...
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening
A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on […]
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID hospitalizations rise to 255
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County has risen to 255, according to the latest state data released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday,...
SoCal weather: Prepare for rain and snow this week
Get ready for some snow and rain in Southern California as the region starts to feel a bit more like winter this week.
Over 5,400 new COVID cases reported in LA County over 3-day period; Hospitalizations over 1000
Los Angeles County health officials reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Tuesday, along with 15 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 1,640 new cases for Saturday, 2,175 for Sunday and 1,599 for Monday. The 5,414 new cases lifted the county’s cumulative number from throughout the pandemic to 3,535,493.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Laist.com
A Hefty Helping Of Rain Is Heading LA’s Way This Week
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. Los...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price drops for 20th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday for the 20th consecutive day, decreasing 5.4 cents to $5.02, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 53 times in the 56 days since rising...
Spot the symptoms: Doctors decode the differences between RSV, flu and COVID
Flu, COVID and RSV are all viruses that may all seem like the common cold at first, but there are slight differences that can help parents get a sense of what is going on.
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
LA County COVID: 5,244 infections, 21 deaths over 2-day period
Coronavirus infections continued to mount Friday in Los Angeles County, with the health department reporting 5,244 new cases and 21 additional COVID-related deaths covering Thursday and Friday. Numbers were not updated by the county on Thursday because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hospitalization numbers were not immediately available as the county...
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
Los Angeles International Airport power outage leaves people trapped in elevators
LOS ANGELES — A power outage Saturday afternoon left some travelers trapped in elevators and others in gridlock on the roads nearby, according to reports. Los Angeles International Airport tweeted at 12:14 p.m. Saturday afternoon that a power issue near the airport left traffic lights without power near the Central Terminal area and warned travelers to drive with caution.
Trailer Detached From Semi Cab on 10 Freeway Involved in Traffic Collision
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A detached semi trailer in lanes on the 10 Freeway was struck by a vehicle and temporarily closed the freeway early Tuesday morning in the city of Baldwin Park. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to the eastbound 10 Freeway just east...
newsantaana.com
New state laws coming on Jan. 1 will change how the SAPD polices in Santa Ana
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a slew of new laws that will take effect on January 1 and will change policing in California in major ways. These new laws will also affect the SAPD here in Santa Ana. Here is a rundown of these new laws and how they will impact policing in Santa Ana:
Karen Bass Pledges To Tackle Homelessness Immediately; Experts Weigh In
Experts on L.A.'s homelessness issue have some thoughts about what the new administration should do to make change happen.
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council approves $5.1M for Westside over concerns from Traci Park
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council approved $5.1 million in funding for various transportation projects in the Westside Tuesday, despite a request from Councilwoman-elect Traci Park to delay the funding request — which was made by outgoing 11th District Councilman Mike Bonin — until she takes office.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
