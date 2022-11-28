Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
What Did Patriots’ Mac Jones Say During Viral Sideline Tirade?
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve before, but his sideline tirade during “Thursday Night Football” showcased a new level of frustration. Jones, as captured on the Amazon broadcast during Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, was seen...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why He Waived White Flag In Patriots-Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — If you turned off the TV before the final two minutes of Thursday night’s game between the Patriots and the Bills to get a head start on sleep, good on you. You made the right call. Honestly, you would’ve been justified in turning the game off at halftime.
Josh Allen Admits He (Partly) Took Gillette Sponsorship To Troll Patriots
Josh Allen now is messing with the Patriots in every way possible. On the field, the Bills quarterback can’t be stopped by New England. That again was the case Thursday night, when Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns in Buffalo’s easy 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
NFL Twitter Dumbfounded By Josh Allen Touchdown Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to defy logic, and NFL fans got a glimpse of that during “Thursday Night Football” against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. On third-and-goal with 5:34 left in the second quarter, Allen surveyed the field before he...
Patriots Wideout Calls Out Offensive Line After Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — Kendrick Bourne stated the obvious after Thursday night’s loss: The Patriots aren’t doing a good enough job protecting Mac Jones. The New England wide receiver Kendrick Bourne called out his team’s injury-depleted offensive line after Jones frequently was pressured in a 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.
Matthew Judon Getting Drug Tested (Again) After Performance Vs. Bills
Another week, another random drug test for Matthew Judon. The Patriots linebacker is no stranger to getting drug tested this season and even sounded fed up with the process after New England’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day. Judon is having an incredible season, to say the...
Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
Antonio Brown Arrest Warrant Issued After Another Troubling Incident
Antonio Brown is facing more legal trouble. Police in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for the former NFL wide receiver. Brown is wanted on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an incident that took place Monday involving a woman with whom he has four children, according to WTVT in Tampa.
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James’ Take On Resurfaced Photo
Jerry Jones found himself at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons when a resurfaced image came to light 65 years later. The photograph, which featured a then 14-year-old Jones alongside a crowd of others who infamously protested the desegregation of Little Rock High School in 1957, caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James followed up with a callout toward reporters for not questioning the 37-year-old as they did when Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving garnered media scrutiny for his controversial social media posts.
Six Takeaways From Patriots’ Latest Blowout Loss To Bills
FOXBORO, Mass. — Clad in their red throwback uniforms, the New England Patriots put on a performance Thursday night that brought back memories of the past. Of last season, specifically. For the third consecutive meeting, the Patriots were run over by the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills, losing 24-10...
Pats QB Mac Jones on Outburst: 'We Needed Chunk Plays'
It was a frustrating evening for Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots, who fell 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Perhaps the lasting moment of the defeat was Patriots quarterback Mac Jones screaming on the sideline, “Throw the f—— ball! This quick game sucks!”
Richard Sherman Says Patriots’ Bill Belichick Gets ‘Too Much Credit’
The New England Patriots suffered their third-consecutive loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and everyone is receiving their share of the blame. The Patriots scored just 10 points in their latest outing against the Bills, seeing a rookie defensive back score their only touchdown in a pitiful offensive showing. So whether it be offensive play-caller Matt Patricia, quarterback Mac Jones or head coach Bill Belichick, the Amazon Prime postgame crew took turns teeing off on New England after another bad loss to its AFC East rival at Gillette Stadium.
MLB Rumors: New Detail Emerges About Aaron Judge’s Potential Contract
There’s a better idea now of what exactly it will take in terms of a contract to land coveted free agent Aaron Judge this offseason. Sources close to Judge’s contract negotiations told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal that it will take a nine-year deal to get Judge to put pen to paper. The New York Yankees reportedly offered Judge an estimated eight-year, $300 million contract recently.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Questionable for Sunday vs. Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, per Emily Giangreco of WTAE. Watt is just three weeks after returning from a torn pectoral and is now continuing to nurse a rib ailment. If Pittsburgh wants any chance at a late-season push for the postseason, they’ll need Watt on the defensive end. The Steelers would love to have him out there this week as they face the Atlanta Falcons, who boast the league’s fifth-best rushing offense at 4.9 yards per carry this year.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Misses Practice on Thursday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Field Yates. As Yates alluded to, it’s Najee’s second consecutive DNP which does not bode well for his chances this Sunday. He was pulled from Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts and looked to be in some discomfort on the sidelines. If he is indeed unavailable for this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, expect Jaylen Warren to get plenty of touches in his place.
Electrifying Marcus Jones Turns First Offensive Snap Into Highlight-Reel Score
FOXBORO, Mass. — Is there anything New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones can’t do?. The versatile defensive back, who started on that side of the ball against the Buffalo Bills on “Thursday Night Football,” later took the field at Gillette Stadium for the Mac Jones-led offense and made a highlight-reel play.
Matthew Judon Provides Refreshing Explanation To Strong Season
Matthew Judon’s experienced great success in his tenure with the New England Patriots, but he’s not giving credit to the usual reason many have given. “I think a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got that chip (on your shoulder).’ But no, it’s nothing like that,” Judon said, per Amazon Prime’s broadcast. “I just love playing football. It’s nothing else. No chip on my shoulder. Nobody did nothing to me, nobody insulted my family. It’s just — a lot of people missed. It wasn’t like I came in and I was that guy right away. It took everything I have to get here. I’m enjoying the success, but I don’t want this to be the peak.
Did Drew Brees Really Get Struck By Lightning While Filming NFL Ad?
Many NFL fans woke up worried about the condition of Drew Brees when a viral video appeared to show the former quarterback getting struck by lightning. The 43-year-old is a brand ambassador for PointsBet and was filming an ad for the sportsbook. Brees was standing in front of a film crew and getting prepped for the shoot when, a few seconds into the video, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback seemingly was lightning struck where he was standing.
