Michigan teen dies after being shot multiple times while sitting in vehicle, police say
HIGHLAND PARK, MI – Police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old male in Highland Park. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the Gabrielle Apartments and Townhomes in the14000 block of Second Avenue around 6 p.m. on Monday night to investigate a reported homicide. Officers arrived...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal motorcycle crash closes NB Telegraph in Southfield
Southfield Police confirmed that a motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car Tuesday afternoon. Northbound Telegraph is closed north of 9 Mile for the investigation.
Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
Man charged with robbing Shelby Twp. store on Black Friday, leading police on chase that ended with merchandise all over the road
A Pontiac man is facing a long list of charges for a dangerous situation on Black Friday that Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido says “could have been much worse.”
Mother posts $50K GoFundMe to replace her son's van, destroyed in a deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Roseville
A mother is asking the community to donate to her Gofundme to buy a new passenger van for her son and his family after theirs was destroyed in a Thanksgiving Day crash in Roseville.
Man tried to grab, then chased 9-year-old boy playing outside in St. Clair County: police
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who drives a white van after what appears to be an attempted child abduction.
fox2detroit.com
Woman who died from self-inflicted wound after police shootout and had body in trunk, identified
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The woman involved in a shootout with Dearborn police and had a body in her trunk was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound and has been identified, Michigan State Police said late Monday. The driver was identified as Dominique Hardwick, 36, of Lebanon, Tennessee. The victim...
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
Dearborn Police reported a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash. The pursuit started on Tireman near Wyoming on Sunday afternoon. Police said that they initiated a traffic stop on Dodge Charger involved in a missing investigation. The driver did not stop and fled the scene and crashed into a home near Wyoming.
Suspects arrested in Detroit alley after leading MSP on chase in stolen Dodge Charger
Suspects are in custody after leading Michigan State Police on a chase in a stolen car late Saturday night on Detroit’s west side. Three weapons were recovered from the stolen Dodge Charger.
Authorities searching for missing Pontiac woman last seen in July
Officials in Oakland County are asking for help with finding a Pontiac woman who has been missing for more than four months.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Stabbing, bomb threats, border crime, home invasion: Port Huron police blotter for October
In October, the Port Huron Police Department investigated 20 crimes of an “unusual or serious nature.” Six were school threats; a seventh was a threat at St. Clair County Community Colleg. “The threats involving the Port Huron Area Schools and SC4 were taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” said...
Police searching for 2-year-old girl and father after he took her from her mother at knifepoint
Detroit Police are asking for tips from the public in what they’re calling a case of parental kidnapping. Police are searching for 2-year-old Miyah Macon who was allegedly taken from her home by her father, without permission.
thelivingstonpost.com
Unidentified driver killed after vehicle hits tree, catches fire
One person is dead after a crash on Oak Grove Road on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in which the vehicle they were driving struck a tree and caught fire. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash; at the time deputies arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.
Police find remains of missing mother in trunk following shootout with suspect
DEARBORN, MI -- An investigation is ongoing after police discovered the remains of a missing Tennessee woman which were found in the trunk of a car Sunday following a shootout with police. According to Michigan State Police, officers from the Dearborn Police Department were attempting to stop a driver around...
Porch pirate strikes Detroit home, police searching for suspect
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are looking for a person accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a home.Police say the package was stolen Friday from a home in the 15000 block of Strathmoor Street. Surveillance video shows the suspect riding a bicycle near the home before stopping to look back at the porch. The suspect then walks toward the porch, takes the package, then walks back to his bike and rides away.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5240 or call 1-800-Speak-Up.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed in elevator dispute in Greektown
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Among the shootings that Detroit police responded to over the weekend was one incident on Monroe Street in Greektown where a confrontation over an elevator turned deadly. Detroit police say a dispute over one individual not holding an elevator for another escalated to a fatal shooting...
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
A homicide suspect is at large after allegedly shooting a man to death outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar over the weekend. Detroit police are asking for tips locating a person of interest.
