ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, 89, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Rose was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Rose (Wessel) McCammon.
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, 67, went on to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Marie was born January 28, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur A. and Rose M. DelSignore. Marie grew up in Struthers and attended St. Nicholas Parish...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Veronica J. Valley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Valley, 79, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022. Veronica was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gaca) Spin. She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke Church. Her husband, Gary Valley, whom she married November...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Dorothy Mae Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Patrick, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on February 25, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Balzic. She was a Hubbard High School graduate. She...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Betty Jean Guyer, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean (McLaren) Guyer, age 72, was unexpectedly called home by her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born on April 10, 1950, to the late John “Scotty” McLaren and Sylvia (Bookamer) McLaren, Betty was a lifelong resident of New...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Donna Lou Manovich, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lou Manovich, age 90, of Newton Falls, passed into eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence, of natural causes. On March 23, 1932, in Huntington Township, Pennsylvania, Leonard and Josephine (Lasitis) McGuire were blessed with the birth of their daughter,...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
ANDOVER, OH
27 First News

Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Carolyn Bailey, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Bailey, 87 passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Aultman Hospital, after a brief Illness. Carolyn was born in Canfield Ohio on June 4th 1935 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver. She spent most of her life in the Alliance/Sebring area. Carolyn spent most of...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Todd Michael Cerimeli, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home. Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Minne “Louise” Netroe, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

Dennis Howard McBride, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Howard McBride, 78, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022 at The Hospice House, after enduring a battle with cancer in the best way that he knew how. Affectionately known as Denny, he was born on November 19, 1944, in Youngstown,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Michael Lee Nigrin, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Nigrin, “Mike”, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home. He was born September 9, 1969 to the late Joe A. Nigrin and Sally L. (Mills) Nigrin. Mike was a 1988 graduate of Champion High School...
CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, OH
27 First News

Jay Bartley Housel, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Bartley Housel, 54, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jay was born September 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Jan and Patricia Housel. He was a graduate of Boardman High School and MCJVS with a degree...
NORTH LIMA, OH
27 First News

Pasquale R. “Pat” Camuso, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale R. “Pat” Camuso, 88, died Sunday afternoon November 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of George and Antoinette (Adduci) Camuso and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Camuso,...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Fred Martino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Martino, 94, passed away Friday evening November 25, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born May 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Guy and Annette Perfettee Martino. Fred graduated from Chaney High School. He was honorably discharged from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert Curtis Fulmer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Curtis Fulmer, 83, of Warren, Ohio was called to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1939 in Yukon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Ned Murray III, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ned Murray III, 87, of 1046 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:57 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born March 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ned...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John Lawrence Creatura, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lawrence Creatura, 83, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Saturday, November 26, 2022. John, who was affectionately known as “Big John” or “Cuz”, was born May 19, 1939, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the oldest of three children born to the late Armellio “Army” Creatura and Francis Macchio Creatura.
GIRARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy