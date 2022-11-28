Read full article on original website
Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. “Marty” Maizel, 89, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home with her family at her side. Rose was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 6, 1933, the daughter of the late Earl and Rose (Wessel) McCammon.
Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie E. DelSignore Brickley, 67, went on to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at home. Marie was born January 28, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Arthur A. and Rose M. DelSignore. Marie grew up in Struthers and attended St. Nicholas Parish...
Veronica J. Valley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Veronica J. Valley, 79, passed away Thursday morning, November 24, 2022. Veronica was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Gaca) Spin. She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke Church. Her husband, Gary Valley, whom she married November...
Dorothy Mae Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Patrick, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on February 25, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Balzic. She was a Hubbard High School graduate. She...
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
Betty Jean Guyer, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean (McLaren) Guyer, age 72, was unexpectedly called home by her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born on April 10, 1950, to the late John “Scotty” McLaren and Sylvia (Bookamer) McLaren, Betty was a lifelong resident of New...
Donna Lou Manovich, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lou Manovich, age 90, of Newton Falls, passed into eternal life on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her residence, of natural causes. On March 23, 1932, in Huntington Township, Pennsylvania, Leonard and Josephine (Lasitis) McGuire were blessed with the birth of their daughter,...
Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
Carolyn Bailey, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Bailey, 87 passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Aultman Hospital, after a brief Illness. Carolyn was born in Canfield Ohio on June 4th 1935 to Norval and Fannie Salsgiver. She spent most of her life in the Alliance/Sebring area. Carolyn spent most of...
Todd Michael Cerimeli, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home. Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and...
Minne “Louise” Netroe, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.
Dennis Howard McBride, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Howard McBride, 78, of Austintown, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 23, 2022 at The Hospice House, after enduring a battle with cancer in the best way that he knew how. Affectionately known as Denny, he was born on November 19, 1944, in Youngstown,...
Michael Lee Nigrin, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Nigrin, “Mike”, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home. He was born September 9, 1969 to the late Joe A. Nigrin and Sally L. (Mills) Nigrin. Mike was a 1988 graduate of Champion High School...
Jay Bartley Housel, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Bartley Housel, 54, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Jay was born September 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Jan and Patricia Housel. He was a graduate of Boardman High School and MCJVS with a degree...
Pasquale R. “Pat” Camuso, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Pasquale R. “Pat” Camuso, 88, died Sunday afternoon November 27, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born September 28, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of George and Antoinette (Adduci) Camuso and was a lifelong Hubbard resident. Mr. Camuso,...
Fred Martino, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Martino, 94, passed away Friday evening November 25, 2022 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He was born May 12, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late Guy and Annette Perfettee Martino. Fred graduated from Chaney High School. He was honorably discharged from...
Robert Curtis Fulmer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Curtis Fulmer, 83, of Warren, Ohio was called to be with his Savior Jesus Christ in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 14, 1939 in Yukon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late...
Ned Murray III, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ned Murray III, 87, of 1046 Homewood Avenue, S.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:57 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born March 21, 1935 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ned...
John Lawrence Creatura, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Lawrence Creatura, 83, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, Saturday, November 26, 2022. John, who was affectionately known as “Big John” or “Cuz”, was born May 19, 1939, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, the oldest of three children born to the late Armellio “Army” Creatura and Francis Macchio Creatura.
