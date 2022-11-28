Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert doesn’t appreciate how 49ers reacted to his injury
Raheem Mostert is the Miami Dolphins' leading rusher this season, and the running back may have some beef with his former team when he faces the San Francisco 49ers next weekend. Mostert appeared in just nine games during his last two seasons with the 49ers. He played in just one...
What they are saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints lost an ugly game to the San Francisco 49ers 13-0 on the road Sunday. Despite multiple red zone trips, New Orleans couldn't muster up any points - and was shut out for the first time since the 2001 season. Here's what sports writers...
Shanahan provides injury updates on Mitchell, Burford, McCaffrey, Samuel, Garoppolo after 49ers-Saints
The San Francisco 49ers' streak of second-half shutouts continues. Although, it looked like that was in jeopardy a couple of times in the second half. Another streak ended after Sunday's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't say, "No injuries to report," something he had done in the previous three games.
Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’
With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on 4th-down sack vs. Saints: “I think it was just a good jump”
New Orleans Saints fans were fuming after the game. Many felt that San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa was early off the line of scrimmage on the fourth-down play that led to sack number 11.5 for the defender this season. Even Bosa wasn't sure the play would stand. "It...
16 observations from the 49ers shutout of the Saints
The San Francisco 49ers have won four games in a row. After starting the season 3-4, the team has rallied to a 7-4 record. In winning four straight, they went undefeated in November. Here's what jumped out to me during the game:. The 49ers' defense came out on fire. The...
49ers-Saints Injury Updates: Elijah Mitchell, Spencer Burford exit with injuries
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Niners once again entered the matchup without defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), who was listed as "doubtful" for the game and among the team's five inactive players. Below are the 49ers-Saints...
Why did the 49ers Offense Play Poorly Against Competitive Saints?
In week 12 of the NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New Orleans Saints 13-0. The San Francisco defense held the Saints to zero points, which is fantastic, but the 49ers offense struggled. The offense was only able to score one touchdown against the Saints, which will need to improve moving forward. San Francisco now has a 7-4 record leading the NFC West, but what went wrong with the 49ers offense against the Saints?
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
Seahawks lose in overtime against Raiders, fall to second in NFC West
SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-34 in overtime, falling to second in the NFC West. Coming off their Week 11 bye, the Hawks returned to United States following a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Germany. The loss put them tied with the San Francisco 49ers on top of the NFC West...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo says knee is “a little sore,” feels hit by Saints defender was dirty
Brock Purdy started warming up on the sideline after San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a hit to his surgically repaired left knee and was slow to get up. Garoppolo appeared to be in pain. The quarterback was asked if he ever thought he might need to exit the game.
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
The 49ers’ Defense is Becoming Elite Again: 5 Observations about Saints-49ers
This 2022 iteration of the 49ers is endlessly fascinating to watch. One of the best teams in football one week, getting humiliated the next. Back to the future, forward with the past. But as turbulent and ramshackle as it's been, the 49ers are morphing into a team ready to dominate in the playoffs, just as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have always believed. Here are 5 observations from yesterday's win over the Saints.
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
‘Third and Jauan’: 49ers WR Jennings steps up again in the clutch during win over Saints
49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings has had a quieter year statistically than some may have expected, considering where he was at the end of the 2021 season. But just as he did in 2021, Jennings stepped up in the clutch Sunday, giving the 49ers multiple huge plays while helping them secure a 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo, other 49ers react to 13-0 win vs. Saints
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Alright guys, injuries. [RB] Elijah...
Can 49ers WR Jauan Jennings build off big game vs. Saints?
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the team's leading pass-catcher on Sunday, hauling in six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, his second-most productive total of the season. Jennings, who has been relatively quiet this season after a strong finish to his 2021 campaign, put together an...
Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 40-34 overtime loss vs. Raiders
SEATTLE — Once division rivals, the Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders now face off sparsely in the NFL regular season. Coming out of Seattle's bye week, it was the underwhelming Raiders who lined up on the other side of the field at Lumen Field. The Seahawks struggled out of...
