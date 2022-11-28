The COVID-19 situation this week remains relatively unchanged from what we have seen over the last month. Some of this week’s COVID-19 data, including case rates and general hospital admissions, is relatively positive, insofar as trends remain steady. Other data, including metro wastewater and intensive care unit admissions, gives us pause and may mean those who are more vulnerable should take extra precautions.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO