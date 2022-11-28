Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Mild southeast, snow develops northwest; windy late
Highs will be 40 in southeast Minnesota while temperatures will be only in the teens in the northwest. A winter weather advisory goes into effect midday into Friday night in northern Minnesota as snow and wind develop. It’ll be windy and colder for everyone Friday night into Saturday. A...
mprnews.org
Friday night's windy with some snow, plunging temps; very cold Saturday
An arctic cold front will continue to move across Minnesota Friday afternoon and it’ll push into Wisconsin Friday evening. The colder air will be accompanied by periods of snow into Friday night. Northwestern Minnesota had already seen several hours of snow by early afternoon, with additional areas of snow...
mprnews.org
Cold start but warmer afternoon Thursday; more snow late Friday
It’s a cold start with single digits and teens early Thursday morning and subzero wind chills but we’ll rebound quickly. Highs will be in the 30s south and 20s north by afternoon. It’ll be breezy still but from the southeast at 10-20 mph. More snow is on the way for mainly northern and central Minnesota late Friday.
mprnews.org
ATV crashes, deaths involving kids rise in Minnesota as popularity climbs
Four-year-old Steve “Owen” Meyer died in July after losing control of the all-terrain vehicle he was driving on a gravel road near a Morrison County farm, without his parents’ permission. A 6-year-old passenger jumped off before the ATV rolled but Owen didn’t make it, dying two days...
mprnews.org
Flu shot uptake low in Minnesota; COVID levels up in Twin Cities region
The COVID-19 situation this week remains relatively unchanged from what we have seen over the last month. Some of this week’s COVID-19 data, including case rates and general hospital admissions, is relatively positive, insofar as trends remain steady. Other data, including metro wastewater and intensive care unit admissions, gives us pause and may mean those who are more vulnerable should take extra precautions.
mprnews.org
Listener question: Can I still paint the garage this year?
A listener in Roseville wants to know if there’s still time to finish painting one side of their garage, which did not get painted this fall. To finish the job, they need one more day with temps in the 50s. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses authorize December strike
The nurses and hospitals have been in negotiations since March and are currently working without a contract. Host Cathy Wurzer talks with MPR News reporter Michelle Wiley about what comes next. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple...
mprnews.org
Minnesota nurses set Dec. 11 strike date, plan 3-week walkout
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association have set a strike date of Dec. 11 if a long-running stalemate in contract talks isn't resolved. Union nurses walked out for three days in September. This time, they say most nurses will be out three weeks. The strike would affect more than a...
mprnews.org
What are the most-checked-out books at Minnesota libraries? See the list
There are more than 300 library locations in Minnesota for its roughly 5.7 million residents. MPR News asked libraries across the state what their most popular adult and children’s books were, and the answers may surprise you. What we read says a lot about who we are. While many...
mprnews.org
New exhibit celebrates Southwest Asian and North African immigrants in Minnesota
A new exhibit of immersive portraits of Southwest Asian and North African immigrants in Minnesota opens Saturday at Soo Visual Arts Center. "To Your Raised Head - Stories of Immigration" showcases a tapestry of experiences from people who have had to rebuild home in the face of war, political upheaval and loss. The project is an intergroup collaboration between the artist collective CarryOn Homes, the Iraqi American Reconciliation Project (IARP) and Winona Afghan Support Network (WASN). It was made possible by funding from Forecast Public Art.
mprnews.org
Dolphins on display at Minnesota Zoo for first time in a decade
For about seven months, Minnesota Zoo will be home to seven bottlenose dolphins while their Brookfield Zoo habitat undergoes renovations. They could be here longer depending on how long the renovation projects take to finish. It is the first time the public will get to see dolphins at Minnesota Zoo...
mprnews.org
State House recounts scheduled to begin Monday
Election recounts for two extremely close state House races in northeastern Minnesota are scheduled to begin Monday morning. In House District 3B, Republican Natalie Zeleznikar defeated longtime DFL incumbent Mary Murphy by 35 votes. The race in House District 3A was even closer. Republican Roger Skraba defeated incumbent DFLer Rob Ecklund by 15 votes.
mprnews.org
Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers
The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
mprnews.org
How medical advancements have changed AIDS treatment in Minnesota
Today, on this World AIDS Day, there are more than 1.2 million people living with HIV in the United States. There are about 9,000 Minnesotans among that number. When AIDS was first discovered in the 1980s as it ripped through the gay community, it was considered a death sentence. Since that time, medical advancements allow people with AIDS and HIV to live long and healthy lives.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis issues order to protect those seeking gender-affirming health care
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an executive order Friday that protects people who are seeking gender-affirming health care. The mayor's order prohibits city departments from enforcing laws from elsewhere that target people seeking gender-affirming care or their medical providers. While lawmakers in Minnesota have not restricted or banned care for transgender people, Republican leaders in other states have.
mprnews.org
Minneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget
ListenMinneapolis Public Schools officials raise the alarm about district budget. Minneapolis Public Schools officials say the district is headed for a budget crisis in the next two years. State Rep. Jim Davnie (DFL-Minneapolis), the outgoing chair of the House Education Finance Committee, says the legislature could address some of the...
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Rural artists reveal a complex world
Ashley Hanson wants you to know about an exhibit that celebrates rural Minnesota artists and stories. Hanson, executive director of the nonprofit Department of Public of Transformation in Granite Falls, recommends “Field Notes: 7 Truths about the Rural,” which draws together the work of seven artists of various disciplines. They explore subjects that make up our rural places, including small-town newspapers, post offices, mining and extractive economies, relationship to the land, and more.
mprnews.org
Green group pitches alternative vision for PolyMet site
An environmental group fighting the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has proposed an alternative vision for the site. The plan reimagines the site as a clean energy and manufacturing hub, one that includes a huge solar array, wind turbines, and an energy storage facility that together could help power the creation of carbon-free steel on the Iron Range.
mprnews.org
New Minneapolis police chief concerned after city cuts 0.5 percent of police budget
Members of the Minneapolis City Council voted on Thursday to shift around $1 million from the mayor’s proposed 2023 police department budget in order to fund other functions. The reductions in the MPD’s 2023 budget are a small portion of the $195 million proposed by mayor Jacob Frey. The...
mprnews.org
Fierce legal fight opens between ex-GOP chair Carnahan, party
Former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan sued the state party in relation to her ouster, claiming that her ability to gain new jobs in politics was damaged by remarks made by past colleagues. Carnahan’s lawsuit filed Thursday in Hennepin County District Court alleges she was improperly disparaged in violation...
Comments / 0