Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
What happens if railroad workers strike?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What would happen if railroad workers did end up striking?. Railroads haul about 40% of the nation's goods each year. That means for every day the workers strike, trains wouldn't run and the country would lose about $2 billion per day. And it could also cause major delays for things like holiday deliveries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays. Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters. Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve...
Deadly crash involving garbage truck blocks busy south Charlotte intersection
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash at a busy south Charlotte intersection Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened at the intersection of Sardis Road and Providence Road around 6 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
Roads closed at shopping center near UNC Charlotte after gas line cut
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gas line cut at a shopping center near UNC Charlotte is causing road closures in the area. On Monday just before 4 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department announced that a natural gas line cut caused JM Keynes Drive to be closed for an extended period of time. Olmsted Drive will also be closed.
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
WCNC
Waltonwood the experience you deserve!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
Larry Sprinkle safe after car he was in catches fire at Belmont Christmas Parade
BELMONT, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's weather forecaster Larry Sprinkle is safe after a car caught fire at the Belmont Christmas Parade, Belmont Police confirmed. Sprinkle has been riding in the same car with the same driver in the same parade for a decade now, so this incident was quite shocking to him.
‘Not on public streets.’ Loud cars, spinouts, ‘takeovers’ in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is a tell-tale sign that you are bound to see all around Charlotte–tire tracks indicating spinouts at intersections. They are, more often than not, also signs of loud cars, annoyed neighbors, and plain simple illegal activity. Guns and drugs seized, 3 arrests made in Charlotte ‘Street Takeover’ operation Joanna […]
WCNC
Weather IQ: What is the 'wind chill'?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have heard the phrase "it's colder with the wind," and that's true! Wind chills or feels-like temperatures can be calculated if the air temperature is 50° or below with a wind speed of at least 3 mph. The wind chill is a mathematical...
Suspicious item near garden center prompts evacuation of Salisbury Walmart
SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package found at the Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning has been disabled, officials confirmed. The Salisbury Fire Department confirmed police officers and firefighters are at the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious package at the store. Salisbury police confirmed employees called police after finding a suspicious item in the garden center.
WBTV
NCDOT to close portion of Jake Alexander Blvd in Salisbury on Sunday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NCDOT says part of one of Rowan County’s busiest roads will need to be closed this weekend to allow Norfolk Southern rail crews to replace a railroad crossing. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, Jake Alexander Boulevard (U.S. 601/70) will be closed between...
WCNC
Mecklenburg County helping small businesses land big contracts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is working to help small businesses take big leaps with two new programs. Barely two years old the programs already have some big success stories. Both of these county programs target minority and women-owned businesses with the goal of helping them land contracts the...
Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.
Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
WBTV
Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.
freightwaves.com
North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police
More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
NC hospitals prepare for potential holiday surge
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals in our area are feeling the pressure as they care for patients with Covid, Flu and RSV. Dr. Cynthia Snider with cone health says right now flu is really spreading. "We're still seeing a trend up over the last four or five days we're seeing...
Stanly News & Press
After more than three decades of service, Mike Hinson looks back on his iconic Red Cross business
Within his sprawling three-acre kingdom at the corner of N.C. Highway 24-27 and South Oak Ridge Road, heaps of vintage memorabilia — ranging from car tags and old signs to car parts and gas pumps — are strewn about in a haphazard maze of stuff most people would consider junk.
Homicide reported in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Tuesday, this time in the west Charlotte area. Just after 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to Sadler Road and Fox Valley Road in the Dixie-Berryhill area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from gunshot injuries in their own driveway. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0