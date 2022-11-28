ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

What happens if railroad workers strike?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What would happen if railroad workers did end up striking?. Railroads haul about 40% of the nation's goods each year. That means for every day the workers strike, trains wouldn't run and the country would lose about $2 billion per day. And it could also cause major delays for things like holiday deliveries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Douglas Airport Busy As Passengers Return From Holiday Travel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanksgiving is over, but this weekend is expected to be some of the busiest travel days as people return home from the holidays. Charlotte Douglas says travelers can expect long lines at TSA and ticket counters. Travelers tell us the airports have been busy, and they’ve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deadly crash involving garbage truck blocks busy south Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash at a busy south Charlotte intersection Wednesday morning, Medic confirmed. The crash happened at the intersection of Sardis Road and Providence Road around 6 a.m. Medic confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Waltonwood the experience you deserve!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We still have Fall for another month so let's soak up those delicious Fall flavors while we still can!. Chef Andy Fetzer from Waltonwood joined us today with some delicious Fall pastries, and he tells us "food is one of the great focuses at Waltonwood - the pastries range from cookies, to pies to cakes, parfaits, twisted tarts and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Weather IQ: What is the 'wind chill'?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You may have heard the phrase "it's colder with the wind," and that's true! Wind chills or feels-like temperatures can be calculated if the air temperature is 50° or below with a wind speed of at least 3 mph. The wind chill is a mathematical...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspicious item near garden center prompts evacuation of Salisbury Walmart

SALISBURY, N.C. — A suspicious package found at the Walmart in Salisbury Wednesday morning has been disabled, officials confirmed. The Salisbury Fire Department confirmed police officers and firefighters are at the Walmart on South Arlington Street for a suspicious package at the store. Salisbury police confirmed employees called police after finding a suspicious item in the garden center.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County helping small businesses land big contracts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is working to help small businesses take big leaps with two new programs. Barely two years old the programs already have some big success stories. Both of these county programs target minority and women-owned businesses with the goal of helping them land contracts the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy announces $500K grant for lineworker training at CPCC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy announced it has awarded a $500,000 grant for a new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte. The 16-week program is expected to create a group of skilled lineworkers capable of filling the demand for workers in communities across North Carolina and South Carolina. Duke Energy said the new lineworker training program at Central Piedmont Community College will launch in the spring of 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation started in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a homicide investigation in the north part of the city Tuesday afternoon. According to an alert shared around 1 p.m., CMPD said a person was pronounced dead along Rachel Street in the Druid Hills South neighborhood. As of writing, initial details about what led up to the investigation were not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Interstate crash in Gastonia expected to impact traffic for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash shut down Interstate 85 South in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 1 p.m. at Exit 17 for North Chester Street in Gastonia. By 3 p.m., the North Carolina Department of Transportation said all but one lane had reopened. The remaining lane...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Woman with MS receives new wheelchair van from Charlotte nonprofit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman with multiple sclerosis was surprised with a new wheelchair van on Giving Tuesday thanks to All Things Possible Medical Fundraising. Leandra Blackmon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis nearly 30 years ago. The 53-year-old uses a wheelchair and has overall weakness and muscle spasms due to the disease. Blackmon lost vision in her right eye and has Nystagmus (involuntary rapid eye movement) that affects her sight, depth perception and coordination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
freightwaves.com

North Carolina trucking company owner awaits $40K refund from police

More than two years later, Jerry Johnson still doesn’t have the money back. The endless saga of the cash confiscated from Johnson by authorities in Arizona began in summer 2020. Johnson is the owner of two-truck Triple J Logistics, which operates out of a Charlotte suburb. Arizona authorities seized...
ARIZONA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

NC hospitals prepare for potential holiday surge

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals in our area are feeling the pressure as they care for patients with Covid, Flu and RSV. Dr. Cynthia Snider with cone health says right now flu is really spreading. "We're still seeing a trend up over the last four or five days we're seeing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide reported in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating another homicide Tuesday, this time in the west Charlotte area. Just after 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to Sadler Road and Fox Valley Road in the Dixie-Berryhill area in response to an assault with a deadly weapon. When they arrived, police found a victim suffering from gunshot injuries in their own driveway. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
