Knoxville, TN

Lady Vols even record with blowout win over EKU

By Nick Dugan
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 23 Tennessee opened Sunday afternoon’s game with a 14-4 run and never looked back, as the Lady Vols drew their record back to .500 with a comfortable 105-71 win over the Colonels.

Five Lady Vols finished in double figures for Kellie Harper’s squad, as UT received 58 points off the bench in the victory.

Rickea Jackson paced Tennessee with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Horston notched 14 and eight boards. Horston also surpassed 1,000 career points. She becomes the 48th player in Lady Vol history to do so.

Tennessee moves up to No. 7 on the AP football poll

Sophomore Jillian Hollingshead was also impressive on Sunday, shooting nearly perfectly from the floor in a 13-point, eight-rebound effort.

Eastern Kentucky’s Antwainette Walker scored 18 points in 37 minutes to lead the visitors on the stat sheet.

The Lady Vols (4-4) will have a week until they clash with No. 11 Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic on Sunday, December 4. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. in Knoxville.

