Related
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
Homebuyers canceled a record 60,000 purchase contracts last month because they're waiting for mortgage rates and home prices to fall
Redfin economist Chen Zhao said many homebuyers were alarmed by the biggest mortgage rate hike in more than 40 years.
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say
The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Motley Fool
Investment Banking Giant Sounds a Warning: The Housing Market Has 'Further to Fall'
Talk about a harsh wake-up call for sellers. Home price growth has slowed in recent months. There's a chance home price growth will stall completely in the new year. Interest rates are up as well, affecting affordability for buyers. There's a reason sellers have had such a huge advantage over...
Investor home purchases tumble 30% as rising mortgage rates cool housing market
A new Redfin report showed that investor home purchases plunged in the third quarter of the year as higher mortgage rates rapidly slow the housing market.
Morgan Stanley slashes its U.S. housing market outlook—here’s where it sees the home price correction going in 2023
Peak-to-trough, Morgan Stanley expects U.S. home prices to fall 10% by 2024. However, the firm also says a 20% crash is possible.
SFGate
Will Plunging Mortgage Rates Spark a New Homebuying Rush? Here's What the Latest Housing Statistics Say
While mortgage rates are rarely great conversation fodder over Thanksgiving dinner, this Thanksgiving is a whole different story. If there's a homebuyer or seller at your table, you can bet your good gravy the topic will pop up. After all, mortgage rates have more than doubled throughout 2022, blasting past...
The softening of real estate prices in the hottest pandemic markets only confirms that the surge in remote work created the illusion of a housing shortage
Remote work has led to more Americans moving to popular home buying hotspots — it's creating volatility in the real estate market.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - November 29, 2022: Rates dive
After almost rising back up to 7% last week, the 30-year mortgage average has dropped substantially to start the week, subtracting more than two-tenths of a point. Rates on 30-year loans gave up 22 basis points Monday, dropping last week's average of 6.95% down to 6.73%. Though still elevated, 30-year rates are now 85 basis points cheaper than the 20-year high of 7.58% recorded in mid-October.
SFGate
Mortgage Rates Just Tumbled—but Here's Why That's Still Bad for the Housing Market
Mortgage rates have skyrocketed this year, scaring many would-be homebuyers and sellers out of the market. But even when rates seesaw lower, as they did this week, it still takes a toll on the housing market. Why? Because when financial conditions are so erratic and unsettled, many would rather wait...
Home Prices Decline Once Again: What the Experts Are Saying
A three-month streak of lower home prices shows that the Federal Reserve's bid to cool inflation is working.
msn.com
As mortgage rates dip below 7%, ‘millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey’
Mortgage rates took a slight dip below 7% after a better-than-expected economic report showed inflation was easing. One financial pro says the dip is an opportunity prospective homebuyers shouldn’t miss out on. “Millennials should jump at a 6% mortgage like bears grabbing for honey,” Bill Smead, founder and chairman...
msn.com
High-rise mortgage costs see surge in rents across the UK
It’s a tale of two markets: while private rents have soared to record highs in the UK, making life precarious for tenants, the for-sale sector has slowed sharply and property values have started to fall, with sharper declines predicted for next year. The latest house price index from Nationwide,...
Home prices fall for third straight month as high mortgage rates hammer market
US single-family home prices slowed further in September as higher mortgage rates eroded demand, closely watched surveys showed on Tuesday. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index dropped 0.8% month-over-month in September. Monthly house prices fell in July for the first time since late 2018. House prices rose 10.6% year-on-year in September, slowing from August’s increase of 12.9%. The housing market has been hammered by aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that are aimed at curbing high inflation by dampening demand in the economy. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate breached 7% in October for the first time since 2002, data from mortgage finance agency Freddie...
US News and World Report
U.S. Consumer Confidence at Four-Month Low; House Price Inflation Slows
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a four-month low in November, with households less keen to spend on big-ticket items over the next six months amid high inflation and rising borrowing costs, heightening the risks of a recession next year. But the survey from the Conference Board on...
