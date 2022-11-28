Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com
Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee
Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
Aurora Health Care to increase hospital-room costs in 2023
Aurora Health Care will increase the cost for hospital-room stays in 2023 by 5.3% to 5.5% depending on the location in the Milwaukee area.
Kohl's sets salary for interim CEO Thomas Kingsbury
The interim CEO of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's Corp is making an annual salary of $1,475,000, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.
wtmj.com
Two arrested in connection with Milwaukee homicide
MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police. Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate. There have already...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Philanthropist donates $3 million to Milwaukee charter school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Hmong American Peace Academy has more than a million reasons to be thankful this holiday season. It just received a $3 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and former wife of Amazon's Jeff Bezos. "When I received the call, I thought it was a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
Woman killed in freeway off-ramp crash in Milwaukee
A 38-year-old woman died following a crash on the off-ramp of Highway 145 at 76th and Fond du Lac Avenue Sunday morning.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Just Be Thankful for What You Got
Thanksgiving for many is the official kick-off to the winter holiday season. The holiday season for my family stretches from November until February; we celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, and Mardi Gras (which ends the day before Ash Wednesday). But throughout the season, music has always been an integral part of holiday festivities for me. It has become our family tradition to have a soundtrack for each holiday. As my mother and I prepare the Thanksgiving meal for the family, we play songs from our Christmas playlists which include many holiday classics, but William.
wtmj.com
Fatal pedestrian accident following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash at the intersection of N 9th St and New York Ave. A 69-year-old Sheboygan man was struck while crossing the street by a 4-door sedan, according to police. The man was taken to the Theda Care Hospital in Neenah where he later succumbed to his injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less
MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
