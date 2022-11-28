ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
milwaukeemag.com

Wisconsin’s Last Lesbian Bar Is in Milwaukee

Walker’s Pint is the quintessential Midwestern corner bar. It has everything you would expect from a neighborhood pub: those familiar black leather barstools, photos of regulars behind the bar, Miller Lite on tap and a collection of High Life moon signage and memorabilia. One thing sets it apart from the rest: Every night is ladies night at the Pint.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two arrested in connection with Milwaukee homicide

MILWAUKEE – Two people were arrested after a 37-year-old man was killed in Milwaukee on Saturday night. It happened around 5:15 p.m. near Hopkins and Courtland, according to police. Police also said that some sort of altercation preceded the man’s death but did not elaborate. There have already...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ALL GOODS in West Allis 'brings items back to life'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One West Allis shop isn't focused on new things for your loved ones, but rather, on giving a gift from the past. ALL GOODS in West Allis offers a link to the past and the message that old doesn't mean out of style. "People have a...
WEST ALLIS, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Just Be Thankful for What You Got

Thanksgiving for many is the official kick-off to the winter holiday season. The holiday season for my family stretches from November until February; we celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s, and Mardi Gras (which ends the day before Ash Wednesday). But throughout the season, music has always been an integral part of holiday festivities for me. It has become our family tradition to have a soundtrack for each holiday. As my mother and I prepare the Thanksgiving meal for the family, we play songs from our Christmas playlists which include many holiday classics, but William.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Fatal pedestrian accident following Sheboygan Holiday Parade

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a hit and run crash at the intersection of N 9th St and New York Ave. A 69-year-old Sheboygan man was struck while crossing the street by a 4-door sedan, according to police. The man was taken to the Theda Care Hospital in Neenah where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around 2...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Christmas tree shopping in Mequon at Trees for Less

MEQUON, Wis. - With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it's time to put up those holiday decorations. If you're looking to get a fresh Christmas tree, Trees for Less in Mequon (11550 Wasaukee Road) have plenty from which to choose. FOX6's Brhett Vickery checked out the tree farm for you.
MEQUON, WI

