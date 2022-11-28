ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Sumter winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries has opened its winter shelter for the year. People experiencing homelessness can visit on nights the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough. "People are people regardless of what type of roof they have over their head....
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
