Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
wach.com
25 people in Red Cross shelter after fire at senior living high-rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) - — More than two dozen people are in a Red Cross shelter after a fire at a senior living high-rise left 60 people displaced and one with minor injuries. Officials believe it was caused by a candle falling onto a couch. The fire was contained to one unit, but the sprinkler system left others with water damage.
Red Cross sheltering 25 displaced elderly residents after apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A charred couch is the only visible damage left by a Sunday night fire at Christopher Towers near Columbia's Five Points. "I was woken up by a siren in the building, the alarm going off," said resident Tony Lawson. "I didn’t think it was that bad until I saw all the fire trucks."
iheart.com
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise
(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
WIS-TV
Dozens of seniors return to their apartments after fire leaves them temporarily without a place to stay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dozens of seniors in Columbia are returning to their apartments after they were without a place to stay Sunday night. This comes after a fire at Christopher Towers, a senior apartment building. The fire caused significant water damage. It started shortly before 5 P.M. on Sunday...
CSX closing rail crossing in Richland County for repairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Southern Commercial Development, the traffic control division for CSX, has announced the rail company will be closing a rail crossing on Atlas Road in order to make repairs. The crossing on Atlas Road between Veterans Road and Atlas Court will be closed at 7 a.m. Wednesday,...
Lexington County drafts new floodplain management plan
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In Lexington County, leaders have drafted a new plan for floodplain management. It's a standard, federally-mandated revision that allows FEMA funding, and is also key to public safety. Flooding is nothing new to Lexington County. Images from the 2015 flood, as well as some more...
WIS-TV
Firefighters respond to Thanksgiving fire at Michelin Tire plant
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On Thanksgiving Day, the Lexington County Fire Service and units from Irmo Fire District responded to a fire at a Michelin Tire plant. The fire occurred around 7: 20 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day on Two Notch Road. Upon arrival, firefighters met with the Michelin Asset...
Irmo town council discussing influx of storage unit businesses
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council members are discussing a hot button topic in town tonight: Storage units. This is because over the past year, Irmo has seen an influx of several storage unit businesses making their way to town. According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly...
abccolumbia.com
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
wach.com
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
Safety and walkability: Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan aims to improve transportation infrastructure in metro area
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter's planning department is hoping to make the metro area safer with the Sumter Walk + Bike Master Plan. The city is surveying residents and collecting feedback to compile a plan by the end of the year, according to senior planner Kyle Kelly. "We’ve spent about...
Sumter winter shelter to help people experiencing homelessness
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter United Ministries has opened its winter shelter for the year. People experiencing homelessness can visit on nights the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Emergency Shelter Director Daphney Scarborough. "People are people regardless of what type of roof they have over their head....
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has announced the name of the victim who died in a single-vehicle incident. The collision occurred on Saturday, Nov. 26 around 7:30 p.m. on Candlewood Circle near Little Cedar Creek Road. According to the highway patrol, the victim was...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County
WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
WLTX.com
New metal detector policy at Lexington 2 schools means changes for arena, stadium events
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new safety measure is being implemented in one Lexington County school district at some of its largest sports venues - and the plan begins on Monday. According to a statement released by Lexington County School District Two on Sunday, metal detectors will be used regularly at the district's stadiums and arenas to screen spectators.
