Reuters

China's COVID infections hit record as economic outlook darkens

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China reported record high COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with cities nationwide imposing localised lockdowns, mass testing and other curbs that are fuelling frustration and darkening the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
NASDAQ

South African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs dentedglobal marketsentiment. The protests raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. At 0710 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded...
WGAU

US and global markets sink as unrest in China spreads

Wall Street is heading lower ahead of Monday's opening bell amid widespread protests in China calling for Xi Jinping to step down and an end to one-party rule. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.5% and the S&P slipped 0.7%. Crude prices neared a low point for the year...
rigzone.com

Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown

Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
US News and World Report

Behind Foxconn’s China Woes: Mistrust, Miscommunication, COVID Curbs

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI (Reuters) - When officials from his Chinese village approached Hou last month, urging him to work at the world's largest iPhone factory for at least twice the usual pay, he knew it was risky. Tens of thousands of workers had fled the plant in central China in previous weeks...
The Associated Press

Asian shares rise except Japan as markets eye China protests

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday as market jitters declined over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Australia, South Korea and China, while shares fell in Japan. Oil prices fell. Japanese government data released Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate for October was unchanged from September at 2.6%. Separately, data released by another ministry showed a slight increase in the number of available jobs per job-seeker at 1.35. The increase has continued for 10 months. Hiring was up in anticipation of tourists returning in droves to Japan. Borders that have been basically closed during the coronavirus pandemic have reopened at a time when the declining value of the yen against the U.S. dollar and other currencies make Japan an attractive destination for tourists.
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in the crosshairs as China fears mount

What’s bad for China is bad for ocean shipping stocks. China is pivotal to tanker and dry bulk demand, as well as to containerized cargo flows. Analysts have been touting the reopening of China’s economy following COVID lockdowns as a positive catalyst for shipping stocks. Not only has that not happened but COVID cases in China have spiked — with 40,000 cases reported Sunday — and Chinese citizens have taken to the streets to protest lockdowns.
UPI News

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin dies at 96

Former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, known as an economic reformer but one who helped the Communist Party strengthen its position after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, has died at 96, officials said Wednesday.
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
kalkinemedia.com

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes

BENGALURU, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian stocks opened lower on Monday, tracking weakness in global markets, as sentiment took a hit due to protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened down 0.23% to 62,150.97, while the NSE Nifty 50 index...
msn.com

Asia stocks rebound despite disappointing China data

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares rebounded on Wednesday as investors pinned hopes on China eventually reopening its economy despite growing COVID lockdowns that pushed its factory and services sector activity deeper into contraction. Europe and Wall Street were also set to open higher with FTSE futures and E-mini futures...
kalkinemedia.com

Australian shares close higher on China hopes

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets...

