Anna J. Hasson, Wayne Township, Ohio
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna J. Hasson, age 95, of Wayne Township, Ohio, was called home to be with Jesus, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1926, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ora and Gladys (McClimans) Free.
Dorothy Mae Patrick, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Mae Patrick, 93, of Hubbard, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born on February 25, 1929 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sophie Balzic. She was a Hubbard High School graduate. She...
Mark F. Griffin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark F. Griffin, 70, passed away Friday afternoon, November 25, 2022, at his home from complications related to diabetes. Mark was born March 5, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Paul Francis Griffin and Alice Jane McDougal Griffin. He was raised in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and was a 1970 graduate of Sharpsville High School.
Melanie Marie Giordano, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Marie Giordano, 43, of Clark, and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away with her parents at her side Monday evening, November 28, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, following an extended illness. Ms. Giordano was born January 9, 1979, in Greenville, a daughter of Anthony...
Todd Michael Cerimeli, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Michael Cerimeli, 48, of Poland, went peacefully to his heavenly home, Friday, November 25, 2022, with his wife and parents by his side at his home. Todd was born March 12, 1974 in Youngstown and was adopted two weeks later by Brenda Lee and...
Laura Vinion, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Laura Vinion, age 66, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. She was born May 9, 1956 to the late Winifred Maureen Kelly Lecky and the late Bill Beighley. She grew up in Austintown and attended Fitch High...
Minne “Louise” Netroe, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minne “Louise” Netroe, 75, of Girard, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Louise was born May 5, 1947 in Warren, Ohio , a daughter to Howard and Luada (Holbrook) Tomlin. Louise devoted her life to caring for her family.
Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia “Pattie” Ginocchi, 72, of Girard, Ohio passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Omni Manor in Youngstown. Pattie was born March 17, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Stanley and Nancy (Gerdine) Dombrosky. Pattie graduated from Girard High School in...
Jill A. Bodine, Columbiana, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill A. Bodine, 76, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman. Jill was born on April 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Thomas A. and Lauree (Garling) Layne. She graduated from Boardman High School...
Edith E. Fragle, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edith E. Fragle, age 98, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 in UPMC Farrell Horizon. Born June 7, 1924 in Worthington, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Cirillo DeNoble. She was a 1942 graduate of Sharon High School and...
Michael A. McKinstry, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry. A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike...
Patrick Lannon “Murph” Murphy, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Lannon “Murph” Murphy, of Hermitage, died peacefully in his home on the morning of Thursday, November 24. He was 79 years old. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1943, to Leo P. Murphy and Dorothy E. (Young) Murphy, he spent his...
Peter B. Chiccarino, West Middlesex, PA
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Peter B. Chiccarino, 82, of West Middlesex passed away suddenly Saturday evening, November 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Chiccarino was born August 30, 1940, in Sharon, the only son of the late Samuel Chiccarino, Esq. and Nora (Upton) Chiccarino. A 1958 graduate of...
Dale E. McFarland, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dale E. McFarland, 63, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 26, 2022, in his home. He was born August 4, 1959, the son of Donald J. and Louise H. (Coxson) McFarland. He was a 1977 graduate of Sharon High School and went on to...
Anita L. Scott, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L Scott Obituary Anita L. (Wynn) Scott of Youngstown, Ohio formerly Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Dandridge Burgandy Manor in Youngstown, Ohio. Anita was the daughter of the late Edgar B. and Mabel Padgett Wynn. She was...
F. Michael Weida, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – F. Michael Weida, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in Sarasota, Florida. Born March 21, 1954 to Charles and Violet (Moranksy) Weida of Niles, Ohio, Mike was a man of many passions and talents. A proud graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of...
Violet Adamovich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Adamovich held Jesus’ hand to enter Heaven on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was in peace at her home in Phoenix, Arizona with her children and granddaughter by her side. We were blessed with Violet for 91 years after having survived a stroke...
Joy E. Rose, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy E. Rose, 95, of Warren, Ohio went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gilbert McCready and the late Esta (Thrasher) Walton.
Isaac Friday, Jr., Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Friday, Jr., 67, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room at Sharon Regional Medical Center on Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Dillon, South Carolina on September 2, 1955 and graduated from Farrell High School. He was a veteran...
Ron Ring, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Ron Ring peacefully left this earth on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Salem North Healthcare Center. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully transitioned. Ron was the son of Stella Potter of Hertfordshire, England and David Ring of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Ron was an avid...
