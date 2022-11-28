Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Jets players rock Mike White shirts ahead of Vikings game
Jets players show how much they support Mike White with custom t-shirts ahead of their game with Minnesota.
Improving health of 49ers dampened by Trent Williams' injury
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In the early minutes of theSan Francisco 49ers' Friday practice, there was plenty for them to be optimistic about on the injury front. Running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) were again participating in practice. Even receiver Deebo Samuel (quad) was in uniform and a helmet.
How the Dolphins and 49ers run similar offenses in different ways
Sunday's meeting between the 7-4 San Francisco 49ers and 8-3 Miami Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Levi's Stadium, Fox) will offer a heaping helping of familiarity. The biggest storyline in this matchup centers on the student (Miami coach Mike McDaniel) facing the teacher (San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan). Before leaving to become the Dolphins' head coach in February, McDaniel spent 14 years as one of Shanahan's most trusted assistants, with stops in Houston, Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta and San Francisco.
Dolphins visit 49ers in matchup of division leaders
MIAMI (8-3) at SAN FRANCISCO (7-4) Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox. LAST MEETING: Dolphins beat 49ers 43-17 on Oct. 11, 2020, at Levi's Stadium. LAST WEEK: Dolphins beat Texans 30-15; 49ers beat Saints 13-0. DOLPHINS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (28), PASS (2), SCORING (6) DOLPHINS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (10),...
Chargers rule out WR Mike Williams for second straight week
COSTA MESA, Calif. --Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a high ankle sprain. Also ruled out were veteran starting center Corey Linsley (concussion protocol) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee). This will be the...
Rockets And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NFL Week 13 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 13 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters offer the biggest keys and bold predictions for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a...
NFL players show off 2022 'My Cause, My Cleats' footwear
ESPN and the V Foundation are committed to the fight against cancer. V Week 2022 is Nov. 29-Dec. 11. If you are able, please support cancer research by visiting V.org/donate. The NFL's annual #MyCauseMyCleats weekend has arrived. It's the one weekend of the season where players can wear shoes that are not team-specific and within the NFL's uniform rules.
LeBron James 'disappointed' by lack of questions about 1957 Jerry Jones photo, says media were 'q...
LOS ANGELES -- After answering questions about theLos Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, LeBron James turned things around on the reporters in the room with a query of his own. Why, James wanted to know, had he not been asked about a photograph that...
Warriors' Draymond Green gets $25K fine for cursing at fan
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was fined $25,000 "for directing obscene language toward a fan," the NBA announced Thursday night. Green's interaction with the fan occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. Green, 32,...
Arrest warrant issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown for domestic battery
An arrest warrant has been issued in Florida for former NFL star Antonio Brown in connection with a domestic violence incident earlier this week. Brown, who is not yet in custody, allegedly got into a verbal argument with a woman and threw a shoe at her on Nov. 28, according to the Tampa Police Department.
