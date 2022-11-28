Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
Compost bins rolling out in San Diego
Green waste bins are being prepared to be rolled out to homes across the city of San Diego as the Department of Environmental services starts up their green waste program.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
coolsandiegosights.com
The mysterious Christmas tree at Cardiff State Beach!
A mysterious Christmas tree appears every year on the sand at South Cardiff State Beach. Nobody knows who places this Tree by the Sea. The annual appearance of the Christmas tree has become a magical holiday tradition in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The Tree by the Sea has delighted beachgoers for about three decades. You can read more about its history here.
‘Lights at the Lake’ drive-through holiday display open in Santee
A drive-through holiday show is now open on select dates at Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve, said Park and Recreation Operations Administrator Shawna Fakhouri.
times-advocate.com
70th annual Escondido Christmas parade returns to Grand Avenue roots
In less than two weeks, what is widely known as “the longest-running Christmas tradition in all of San Diego County” is coming back to life from its pandemic hiatus. For three generations, the City of Escondido has entrusted the volunteers of its Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) to organize and run the city’s annual Christmas parade, making this its 70th year in existence.
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
San Diego County has over $1M in unclaimed cash
SAN DIEGO — Just in time for the holidays, the San Diego Tax Collector is trying to play Santa and he's hoping to return more than $1,000,000 to San Diegans. It's your money, but you have to claim it and the deadline is Nov. 30. Nestor Vargas found out...
December Nights to bring the holiday spirit to Balboa Park
Balboa Park will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland full of holiday activities, food and entertainment.
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
thevistapress.com
Join Us The Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Kids activities 5-8:30 p.m. Santa arrives on fire truck and Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony 6 p.m. During the first Holiday Gift Market of the year, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family, plus holiday music and carolers. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck!
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Galapagos Grandma Celebrates 138th Birthday
The tale is as old as time... Who won the race? Slow and steady like the tortoise or speedy like the hare? This San Diego resident may not have been fast, but she won by outliving the average hare by over 130 years. One of the oldest members of the...
eastcountymagazine.org
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
41 adoptable dogs from San Diego get second chance in Oregon
The San Diego Humane Society announced Monday that 41 adoptable dogs will be heading to Pacific Northwest.
NBC San Diego
San Diego to Release 250 Million Gallons of Water from Hodges Reservoir Into Nearby River
The city will release around 250 million gallons of water from Hodges Reservoir into the San Dieguito River over a two-day period starting Monday. The water release, using valves in Hodges Dam, will begin Monday and is intended to reduce the reservoir's elevation by around two feet to 275 feet, according to the city.
escondidograpevine.com
San Diego North County Japanese-Americans recall World War II internments
In San Diego County, which had a population of 2,076 Japanese-Americans in 1940, families were sent to Poston, 12 miles south of Parker, Ariz. Poston was one of 10 internment camps created during World War II after an executive order authorized the Secretary of War to designate specific areas as military zones and excluded certain people from living in them. President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066 on Feb. 19, 1942.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Calavera and Volcano Hiking Trail
Lake Calavera is a moderate to heavily trafficked hiking trail located in Carlsbad, California. Lake Calavera lies within the Calavera Nature Preserve and is unique in that it lies at the base of Mount Calavera which is an extinct volcano. The entire system is maintained by the City of Carlsbad and is a great place for novice to moderately experienced hikers, dog walkers, and mountain bikers.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
Comments / 4