Saint Paul, MN

Anthropologie shutters Grand Avenue store, opening planned for Rosedale Center

By Christine Schuster
 2 days ago
Christine Schuster

Anthropologie at 917 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn. on Sunday, Nov. 27. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News.

The Anthropologie store in St. Paul closed Sunday after a decade anchoring Grand Avenue's Milton Mall.

The closure comes ahead of a new store opening planned for Rosedale Center on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a notice on the store's front door.

Anthropologie's departure is the latest closing in the ebb and flow of business turnover on the historic avenue, which maintains a mix of both local eateries and boutiques and national brands and chain restaurants.

The Milton Mall, which is also occupied by Salut Bar Americana and Park Dental, underwent a major renovation for the opening for Anthropologie.

Now, the roughly 9,100-square-foot retail space will join the former J. Crew storefront in the club of vacant prime real estate in the shopping district.

Notable changes underway on Grand Avenue include the redevelopment of the former Dixie's on Grand restaurant, where a five-story commercial and residential development is under construction.

Also on the eastern end, California-based salad chain Sweetgreen opened its first St. Paul location last month.

Other Anthropologie stores are currently located in Edina, Wayzata, St. Louis Park and the Mall of America.

