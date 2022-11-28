ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

South African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs dentedglobal marketsentiment. The protests raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. At 0710 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded...
NASDAQ

US STOCKS-Wall St futures slip on China COVID woes; Apple falls

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.
rigzone.com

Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown

Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
NASDAQ

Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
Reuters

Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band

SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take comfort in China property rally

SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as Beijing's latest move to support developers boosted the property sector, though it was still not clear what new damage public unrest over China's zero-COVID policy might do to the economy. Shares of Chinese property companies surged after the...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies hold firm against dollar, ringgit declines

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered marginally on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Singapore dollar leading gains, as the U.S. dollar pared some of its overnight gains. The Malaysian ringgit declined sharply as political uncertainty dampened sentiment. The U.S. dollar =USD, which rallied in the previous...

