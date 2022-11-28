Read full article on original website
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
South African rand weaker as China COVID protests hurt global sentiment
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened early on Monday as rare protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs dentedglobal marketsentiment. The protests raised investors' concerns about the growth implications for the world's second-largest economy. At 0710 GMT, the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded...
World shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares slumped in Europe and Asia on Monday, with Hong Kong briefly dipping more than 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns. U.S. futures were lower and oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel. The unrest in China...
US STOCKS-Wall St futures slip on China COVID woes; Apple falls
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as protests in major Chinese cities against the country's strict zero-COVID policy re-ignited concerns about economic growth, while Apple shares slipped on a report of disruption in China production.
Oil Markets May Be Misjudging News of China Lockdown
Oil markets may be misjudging news of China’s lockdown, according to a new market note sent to Rigzone by Rystad Energy late Monday. In the note, Rystad said its analysis of the impact of the latest lockdowns, as reflected in real-time traffic activity, shows their likely effect on China’s short-term oil demand, particularly in transportation, is likely to be minor.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Dollar rises broadly, yuan slumps as China's COVID unrest rattles sentiment
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The dollar gained broadly on Monday as protests against COVID restrictions in China stoked uncertainty and dented sentiment, sending the yuan sliding and pushing nervous investors toward the safe-haven greenback.
Jiang Zemin, former leader who paved the way for China's rise, dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the Chinese communist leader who paved the way for the country's emergence as a global superpower, has died, state-run Xinhua news agency announced Wednesday.
Dalian iron ore scales 23-week peak on China property support
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday, with the Dalian benchmark hitting its highest in 23 weeks, propped up by top steel producer China's moves to ramp up support for struggling property developers. China's securities regulator will allow China and Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers to sell additional...
Volatility in yuan spurs bets China will widen its band
SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - As macroeconomic risks induce unprecedented levels of volatility in China's yuan, investors are betting that authorities may widen the currency's tight trading band for first time since 2014 to allow market forces greater say.
China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases
BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China reported a record high of 39,791 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 26, of which 3,709 were symptomatic and 36,082 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares take comfort in China property rally
SYDNEY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday as Beijing's latest move to support developers boosted the property sector, though it was still not clear what new damage public unrest over China's zero-COVID policy might do to the economy. Shares of Chinese property companies surged after the...
FOREX-Yen, Swiss franc gain on China concerns, dollar drops
NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Monday, while the Aussie dollar and Chinese yuan underperformed as protests against COVID restrictions in China knocked market sentiment. The U.S. dollar dipped, meanwhile, which analysts said was unusual as it ran counter to its...
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies hold firm against dollar, ringgit declines
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies recovered marginally on Tuesday, with the South Korean won and Singapore dollar leading gains, as the U.S. dollar pared some of its overnight gains. The Malaysian ringgit declined sharply as political uncertainty dampened sentiment. The U.S. dollar =USD, which rallied in the previous...
Daily COVID-19 tally in China tops 30K as officials scramble to contain virus
China reported more than 31,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record level that comes as the country maintains its “zero COVID” approach roughly three years into the pandemic. China on Thursday reported 31,656 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily figure since the country...
The European Union has spent $13 billion on Russian LNG this year - 5 times more than in 2021
Europe spent $13 billion on LNG from Russia from January to September of this year, which is five times as much compared to a year earlier.
Stocks waver on Wall Street ahead of speech by Fed chair
Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street ahead of a speech by Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, on the outlook for the economy and inflation
Eurozone inflation eases to 10%, first decline in 17 months
Inflation in the eurozone dropped for the first time in 17 months in a needed breather for consumers on the continent despite it still rising double digits at 10% in November, according to European Union's Eurostat.
Dow notches highest close since April, S&P 500 ends marginally lower but holds above 4,000
U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday with the Dow notching its highest close since April 21, while the S&P 500 index finished marginally lower, but held above the key 4,000 level. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite finished lower following back-to-back gains. All three major U.S. benchmarks finished the week with modest...
Anti-Xi-Jinping Protests Drag Down Oil, WTI Futures Fall To Lowest Level In Nearly 2 Years
Oil futures declined over $2 a barrel in Asian trading on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hitting its 11-month low mark weighed by protests in China over Xi Jinping’s harsh COVID-19 restrictions. WTI crude futures fell to as low as $73.82, its lowest level since Dec. 27, while...
