10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 1887 historic Queen Anne designed home built for sisters, Mollie and Josephine HughesCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Built in 1840, the historic Lewis Jones house in Independence, Missouri won't be tested by timeCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Bingham-Waggoner Home and Estate from 1850 is open to the public and hosts events including weddingsCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
Here are the Kansas City Chiefs’ grades from Week 12’s win against the Los Angeles Rams
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Chiefs pulled off a gritty 26-10 win vs. the L.A. Rams at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Five things that stood out about the Chiefs’ win vs. defending champion Rams
The Chiefs got the job done against the Rams Sunday, beating the other team from L.A. 26-10 a week after downing the Chargers.
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid surpasses Marty Schottenheimer for most wins at Arrowhead Stadium
After the Week 12 win against the Los Angeles Rams, no head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs has more win at Arrowhead Stadium than Andy Reid. Since becoming head coach of the Chiefs in 2013, Reid’s teams have won a whole lot of games at their home stadium. It’s known as the Arrowhead advantage for a reason, right?
Kansas City Chiefs’ Justin Reid reveals custom cleats at school he plans to help
Kansas City Chiefs' Justin Reid reveals the custom cleats he will wear during the NFL's My Cleats, My Cause game against the Bengals Sunday.
Travis Kelce’s 12th TD catch from Chiefs QB Mahomes set new single-season personal best
The All-Pro Kansas City tight end established a new single-season career high for TDs with his 12th scoring reception of the season.
thecomeback.com
Player reveals NFL’s new “Manning-Brady” rivalry
For a long time, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady were the top quarterbacks in the NFL and their regular duels on the field were some of the most highly anticipated and hotly-contested games in the league. But with Manning retired and Brady nearing retirement, one NFL veteran thinks a new quarterback rivalry has taken over the NFL: Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes.
How Ex-Jets Coach Eric Mangini Ignited Patriots’ Spygate Scandal
The New England Patriots and New York Jets have a long history with each other. The series began in 1960 when the “Boston Patriots” and “New York Titans” took the field to play one another for the very first time, but the rivalry didn’t truly start until 2007 — when the Spygate scandal was born.
