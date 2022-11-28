ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)

By Joe Noga, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again

Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers

Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Can't Overcome Injuries, Poor Shooting In Loss To Raptors

Last Wednesday, following a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was asked what the difference was for the Cavaliers from a five-game losing skid to a four-game win streak. Mitchell pointed to his right, where Jarrett Allen sat, who was also fielding questions from the media. Allen had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy