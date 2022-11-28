Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers’ Newest Star Shines Again
Many fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers were very worried on Sunday night as their team lagged behind Detroit for a long stretch of the game. Was Cleveland really going to lose to the Pistons?. But the fans breathed a sigh of relief as the game came to a close and...
NBA Power Rankings: Suns and Cavs Continue to Rise
Checking in on every team after Thanksgiving weekend.
Three-troit! Knicks Jam Pistons Again, Randle Scores 36
Behind a monstrous evening from Julius Randle, the New York Knicks got back in the win column against a familiar victim.
Yardbarker
Julius Randle, Knicks manhandle Pistons 140-110
Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and the visiting New York Knicks pounded the Detroit Pistons 140-110 on Tuesday night. Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.
How to Watch 76ers-Cavaliers Game On Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers (12-9) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8) will play each other on Wednesday night in Cleveland. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Scottie Barnes’ spirited reaction to Pascal Siakam’s return in Raptors win vs. Cavs
The Toronto Raptors welcomed Pascal Siakam back on the court in an exciting matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the 6’9 forward missed 10 games due to an oblique injury. Before his injury, Siakam was putting up career-best numbers in points, rebounds, assists, cementing himself as one of the best do-it-all forwards in the entire association.
Yardbarker
NBA Buzz: Walker, Trades, Embiid, Cavaliers
Dallas had a full roster and is waiving Facundo Campazzo to make room for Walker. It’s unlikely that Walker plays a major role for Dallas, though carving out 15-20 minutes off the bench is in the realm of possibilities provided his health permits it. Joel Embiid could be returning...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Can't Overcome Injuries, Poor Shooting In Loss To Raptors
Last Wednesday, following a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was asked what the difference was for the Cavaliers from a five-game losing skid to a four-game win streak. Mitchell pointed to his right, where Jarrett Allen sat, who was also fielding questions from the media. Allen had...
Healthy Pascal Siakam leads Raptors into game vs. Pelicans
The Toronto Raptors finally got Pascal Siakam back. The New Orleans Pelicans will have to wait a little longer for
Jarrett Allen And Caris LeVert's Final Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in Detroit to play the Pistons on Sunday night.
