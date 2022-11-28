Watch Cavaliers’ Mamadi Diakite block a shot, get a two-handed dunk against the Pistons (Video)

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO