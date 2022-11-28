Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
Best reactions after Bengals beat Titans in Tennessee
A rematch of an unforgettable playoff bout last January in the divisional round, the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans again drummed up some notable reactions on social media and otherwise. During the Bengals’ 20-16 victory, there were a few controversial plays, a few game-changing big plays and quite a bit...
Lamar Jackson Has Choice Words for ESPN Reporter Amid Twitter Flap
The journalist wrote a story about Jackson’s deleted tweet, and the Ravens quarterback took issue with the wording.
What does Sunday’s Browns win over the Buccaneers mean with Deshaun Watson returning?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Buccaneers on Sunday, 23-17, in overtime, sending Jacoby Brissett riding off into the sunset as the team’s starting quarterback with a win. They will hand things off to Deshaun Watson next week when they visit Houston. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon (concussion) 'trending towards' Week 13 return
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) is reportedly "trending towards" playing in the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Mixon missed the Bengals' Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans while recovering from a concussion, and while he has yet to clear the league's concussion protocols, it seems like the talented back has a good chance of returning for Week 13. Samaje Perine took over lead back duties in Week 12 and would be expected to hold onto that role if Mixon is unable to return.
Augusta Free Press
Lamar Jackson goes anti-gay, is mad about being called out on it: This is not OK
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson went full-out anti-gay in an angry post-loss tweet, then blasted an ESPN reporter who called him out on it, using the legal term “defamation of character” in his defense. Sorry, but actually, no, actually, not sorry, Lamar, because there is no defense for...
Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap
If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
atozsports.com
How the Titans looked helpless against the Bengals
For years now, the Tennessee Titans have built a reputation on being physical and relentless on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they physically pound you at the line of scrimmage and use their constricting pass rush to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. Offensively, they put on their hard hats and manhandle opposing defensive lines to the point of no return.
Yardbarker
Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Titans
NASHVILLE — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans. The 22-year-old went through an extensive pregame workout, but will miss his fourth-straight game. Bengals running back Joe Mixon is also inactive. He remains in concussion protocol. Kevin Huber, Josh Tupou, D'Ante Smith,...
Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals inactives for Week 12
The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have revealed their lists of inactives ahead of the Week 12 game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out two players in kicker Randy Bullock and defensive lineman Denico Autry. For Autry, it’s the first game he will miss as a member of the Titans. Bullock sat out last week, also.
How will Deshaun Watson change the Browns’ offense? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com breaks...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses play of WR DeSean Jackson in Week 12 vs. Jaguars
The Baltimore Ravens suffered a 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The loss moved Baltimore’s record to 7-4 on the year and snapped their five-game winning streak, also technically placing them into a tie for first place in the AFC North with the now 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals.
Tyler Boyd: Bengals-Chiefs Rivalry Is 'Like Brady-Manning'
The Bengals wide receiver made the comparison on Monday
What’s at stake for Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, others with Deshaun Watson’s return? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be back on the field on Sunday, returning after nearly two years away and starting for the Browns for the first time against his old team, the Houston Texans. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe start Wednesday’s podcast by discussing...
FOX Sports
Nick predicts the final AFC playoff spots, including not sleeping on the Jaguars | What's Wright?
The NFL playoffs are just around the corner! While the first five spots are likely decided, the final two spots are up for grabs for many teams, including the New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, and Jacksonville Jaguars (yes, Duval). There may be six more weeks left of the regular season, but it is never too early to play with playoff scenarios. Nick Wright shares his AFC playoff predictions, including why he believes the Jaguars have a legitimate chance of making it .. with a seven-game win streak.
Zac Taylor updates injury statuses for Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon as Bengals prep for Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor gave an update on two key players as the team gets ready to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 12 loss to Bengals
The Tennessee Titans dropped a very winnable game in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals, snapping their two-game win streak and reducing their record to 7-4. Tennessee’s offense was actually able to move the ball through the air in this game, but the unit simply couldn’t finish drives. Play-calling and blocking were issues, and the ground game once again couldn’t get anything going.
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to try and run the table: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from suspension to lead the Cleveland Browns (4-7) into the last six games of the season, starting with his old team the Houston Texans (1-9-1). To make the playoffs, the Browns pretty much have to run the table. Despite only going 4-7,...
Mike McDaniel hilariously roasts his own QB when mic'd up vs. Texans
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, in his short time in his role, has become known as one of the most eccentric personalities in professional football. He always has time to drop a perfectly-timed joke with a deadpan delivery that will always get a chuckle from his audience, whether that be the players or the media.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0