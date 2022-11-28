Odell Beckham Jr.’s lawyer blames ‘overzealous flight attendant’ after Beckham was escorted off flight

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Look: Photo Of Antonio Brown's House Is Going Viral
ABC News announced Thursday afternoon that Tampa Police have been trying to get Antonio Brown out of his house. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Moments ago, Aaron Mesmer of FOX 13 provided an update on this troubling situation. The Tampa Police have left Brown's residence without him.
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
What to watch with Deshaun Watson and picks for Browns-Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. The game marks Deshaun Watson’s debut for his new team and it just happens to come against his old team. Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked ahead to Sunday’s game with what they’re watching when...
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deion Sanders Believes He ‘Made a Great Decision’ Publicizing the Details of His 2nd Divorce on Twitter
Deion Sanders went through an acrimonious second divorce and shared some shocking details on Twitter. But the retired NFL player doesn't think this was a mistake.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Terry Bradshaw Show ‘The Bradshaw Bunch’ Canceled Due to Former NFL Star’s Health
Terry Bradshaw’s reality television show will be going by the wayside. A report from TMZ Sports indicates that the former NFL star’s health is the primary reason The Bradshaw Bunch won’t be returning for Season 3. The show — which aired on E! — was set for...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man
Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Browns head to Houston without David Njoku but with their starting corners: Berea Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are off to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. They’ll do so without tight end David Njoku, who was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury. The good news is cornerback Greg Newsome II is back after missing two games with a concussion while Denzel Ward, who sat out practice on Thursday after his hamstring tightened up, returned Friday and will play.
Hayden Hurst responds to Chiefs safety Justin Reid’s trash talk: ‘I have a long memory’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst laughed when he watched the video of Chiefs safety Justin Reid telling reporters that he was going to, “lock him down, straight up.”. Whatever humor he found in the comments was gone by the time he talked to reporters on...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 12: Setting expectations for Deshaun Watson before his Browns debut
Deshaun Watson will make his return to an NFL field for the first time in nearly two years on Sunday when the Browns travel to Houston. He was reinstated from his 11-game suspension on Monday. It’s fair to assume that there will be some rust when Watson returns to the...
A pass-heavy Joe Burrow will keep efficiently completing passes against the Chiefs: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s arm has been an efficient machine this season. Burrow has completed over 68% of his passes - the fourth-best percentage among starting quarterbacks this season. His best percentage (81%) came in his historic 481-yard performance against the Atlanta Falcons in the Bengals’ Week 7 victory. He’s thrown fewer than 30 passes in a game just once this season, but he’s never completed fewer than 20 passes in a game either.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0