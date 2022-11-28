Woman Updates Foyer and We Are Stunned!

This is quite the transformation!

The entryway of a home is one that's not often thought about when doing a home remodel. But this space is so important and it is the most heavily trafficked area in a home, because well no one can get to the rest of your home without first entering here. The entryway or foyer sets the mood of the house, you linger for a minute while taking your coat and showing off and have time to settle into the vibe of the home.

Home DIYer and foyer updater @thedelightedhome posted a recent video to TikTok of her entryway remodel which was so simple but changed the entire vibe of the room.

View the original article to see embedded media.

To start the remodel the woman first adds an accent to her wall putting white panel along the entire entry way wall half way up. To trim off the paneling to the normal wall she and her husband craft a DIY long curtain rod made of beautiful oak wood with a mock mantel on top. The door gets a transformation with a bright coat of burgundy paint.

After looking through the rest of her TikTok page the foyer definitely is much more suited to set guest arriving to the vibe of the entire house, the textures, paints, and details they choose blend perfectly with the other rooms in their home.

