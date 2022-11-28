ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park

HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
HAMBURG, PA
WBRE

Man charged with firing gunshots at four people

JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he fired a gun out of his car at four people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 around 6:00 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a gun being discharged in Lycoming County from a car, while driving. […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man locked up on attempted homicide charges

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police

One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of opening fire on police makes court appearance

Williamsport, Pa. — Most charges will bound over for a 39-year-old man accused of opening fire on Penn College police officers when they responded to a 911 call. Two counts were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing. The witness linked to both charges had COVID symptoms and was unable to testify. Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said they will be refiled at a later date. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Woman Found Dead In Allentown Motel

Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a woman was found dead at an Allentown motel. County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said that 48-year-old Yaneza Ortiz was found unresponsive in her motel room in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. Ortiz's official cause and manner of death are...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Arrest Birdsboro Man Attempting to Flee

UNION TOWNSHIP (BERKS) – A 34-year-old Birdsboro man was arrested for allegedly fleeing and eluding Pennsylvania State Police, and also faced a variety of other charges, after troopers said he sought to escape them in a car at the intersection of Washington and Cross streets, according to a report issued Monday (Nov. 28, 2022) from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
BIRDSBORO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect

Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27 News

1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting that occurred early Monday morning in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Bureau of Police. Officers responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, for a reported shooting, according to the police bureau. […]
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Man allegedly strangled pregnant woman in front of kids

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he strangled a pregnant woman during an argument in front of multiple children. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Sunday officers were called to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Center to speak to an assault victim who is 8-month pregnant. Investigators […]
MILLVILLE, PA
WOLF

Man accused of assaulting woman and her one-year-old child

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged last week after police say he was involved in the assault of a woman and a one-year-old child. On November 22nd around 7:30 PM, officers with the Pocono Township Police Department responded to a business in Tannersville to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance that happened at a different location.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
HARRISBURG, PA

