2 hurt in Pa. shooting that followed a fight between father, son: state police
Two people were shot and another arrested after an argument that morphed into a shooting overnight Sunday in Schuylkill County, authorities said. Aaron Hopkins, 24, shot a 52-year-old woman in the arm and a 52-year-old man in the abdomen around 12:56 a.m. in a Wayne Township home, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen, 17, charged in stabbing at Hamburg park
HAMBURG, Pa. - A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in a stabbing that left another teenager injured. Steven Ortiz was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in the stabbing Monday evening at Hamburg Municipal Park on Franklin Street, according to police paperwork. Ortiz admitted to police that...
Man charged with firing gunshots at four people
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say he fired a gun out of his car at four people. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 19 around 6:00 a.m. troopers responded to a report of a gun being discharged in Lycoming County from a car, while driving. […]
Woman pronounced dead after crash that closed route through Lehigh County
A 71-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash Tuesday on Route 873 in Washington Township, Lehigh County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The two-vehicle collision at about noon closed the road for three hours, detouring traffic at Shady Nook Road and Hill Road, police reported. The woman, from Slatington,...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man in Custody on Attempted Homicide Charges; Two Flown with Gunshot Wounds
Man locked up on attempted homicide charges
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Schuylkill County is behind bars after allegedly shooting two people. State police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning along Ridge Road in Wayne Township near Summit Station. Troopers were called there for a domestic. There, police found that 24-year-old...
1 dead, another injured in central Pa. shooting: police
One person died and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Lancaster, city police said. Shots were fired around 1:11 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of South Prince Street, according to police. Two people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene and taken to a hospital, police...
Man accused of opening fire on police makes court appearance
Williamsport, Pa. — Most charges will bound over for a 39-year-old man accused of opening fire on Penn College police officers when they responded to a 911 call. Two counts were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing. The witness linked to both charges had COVID symptoms and was unable to testify. Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said they will be refiled at a later date. ...
Stray Bullet Injures 11-Year-Old Girl In Berks County Clubhouse: Police
An 11-year-old Berks County girl was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the chest after authorities say she was struck by a stray bullet. Police in Exeter Township were called to the clubhouse at Laurel Springs housing development on East Neversink Road just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the department said.
Police Investigate Woman Found Dead In Allentown Motel
Police in Lehigh County are investigating after a woman was found dead at an Allentown motel. County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said that 48-year-old Yaneza Ortiz was found unresponsive in her motel room in the early morning hours on Sunday, Nov. 27. Ortiz's official cause and manner of death are...
Lancaster City shooting victim identified, second victim released from hospital
Two arrested in alleged Luzerne County Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested two people after separate thefts occurred at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22 around 7:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart in Hazle Township for a report of theft. Investigators discovered that a 40-year-old woman from Benton altered […]
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Arrest Birdsboro Man Attempting to Flee
UNION TOWNSHIP (BERKS) – A 34-year-old Birdsboro man was arrested for allegedly fleeing and eluding Pennsylvania State Police, and also faced a variety of other charges, after troopers said he sought to escape them in a car at the intersection of Washington and Cross streets, according to a report issued Monday (Nov. 28, 2022) from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect
Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
Man killed while walking along central Pa. highway
A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital but later died after getting hit by a car along a Lancaster County highway, according to the coroner’s office. Gordon Kopf, of Leola, was hit on the 1400 block of the New Holland Pike in Manheim Township, the coroner’s office said.
1 killed, 1 injured in Lancaster early morning shooting
Man allegedly strangled pregnant woman in front of kids
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he strangled a pregnant woman during an argument in front of multiple children. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Sunday officers were called to Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital Center to speak to an assault victim who is 8-month pregnant. Investigators […]
WOLF
Man accused of assaulting woman and her one-year-old child
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged last week after police say he was involved in the assault of a woman and a one-year-old child. On November 22nd around 7:30 PM, officers with the Pocono Township Police Department responded to a business in Tannersville to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance that happened at a different location.
Driver sentenced in fatal crash on Giants Despair
WILKES-BARRE — Had their phone call lasted a bit longer Clement Walkowiak believed his little brother would be alive today. T
WGAL
17-year-old shot and killed in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police searching for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy in Harrisburg. Police said they don't believe the shooting was random in Midtown, but no arrests have been announced. Police responded to 3rd and Kelker streets in Harrisburg on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. for...
