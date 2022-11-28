ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

8-9-2-8, FB: 7

(eight, nine, two, eight; FB: seven)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

