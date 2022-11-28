SC Lottery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ These South Carolina lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Lucky For Life
02-25-27-30-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 305,000,000
Palmetto Cash 5
02-10-27-30-36, Power-Up: 3
(two, ten, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six; Power, Up: three)
Pick 3 Evening
8-2-9, FB: 7
(eight, two, nine; FB: seven)
Pick 4 Evening
8-9-2-8, FB: 7
(eight, nine, two, eight; FB: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000
