Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
fox5dc.com
Youngkin announces $1.7m investment in Arlington from Technomics, Inc
WASHINGTON - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Technomics, a major data analytics company, is expanding in Arlington. Technomics, Inc., is investing $1.7 million along with 150 new jobs, according to Youngkin and county officials on Tuesday. "We’re committed to making sure that Virginia is the best place to live and...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
ggwash.org
Events: What does the future hold for the Carter Barron Amphitheater?
Rock Creek Park is fortunate to house a spectacular, approximately 4,000-seat, outdoor amphitheater that, from 1950 to 2017, brought the Washington DC community together to celebrate the confluence of urban outdoors, wilderness, and the performing arts, from popular music to Shakespeare. Due to structural issues and long-term rehabilitation needs, the amphitheater has lain dormant for the past 5 years.
WJLA
DC puts violence interrupters in 3 high schools, 3 middle schools
WASHINGTON (7News) — The general picture of violence interrupters is of groups, mostly men with previous brushes with the law, walking the streets of violent neighborhoods trying to bring peace. But increasingly in DC they're in places like schools. For the past three years they've been embedded in Anacostia,...
NBC Washington
Life of Sheriff Melvin High Celebrated in Prince George's County
State and regional leaders celebrated the life of 78-year-old Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin High, who died just weeks before his planned retirement after more than 50 years of public service. “He wasn’t just respected,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “Melvin High was revered and was beloved.”. High,...
Commercial Observer
DC Office Landlords Want City’s Help for Distressed Office Market
Some of Washington, D.C.’s most notable office landlords have reached out to city officials requesting intervention in the District’s distressed office market, given the risks it could pose to the fiscal health of both the market and Washington as a whole. In a letter sent by the Federal...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift, Denizens Among ‘Best of D.C.’ Poll Winners
The New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift and other businesses along the Route 1 corridor were named winners in the annual Washington City Paper ‘Best of D.C.’ readers’ poll. And this year, a surprising number of entrants from the corridor were finalists. Greenbelt’s New Deal Cafe won Best...
House fire displaces DC family
DC Fire and EMS responded to a kitchen fire in the 2600 block of Otis Street NE., according to a tweet.
Washington City Paper
Was Christina Henderson ‘Hoodwinked’ on a Teacher Background Check Bill? Some Child Welfare Advocates Think So.
In her roughly two years in office, At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson has generally earned a reputation as a detail-oriented legislator with a zeal for probing questions in oversight hearings. So it caught Loose Lips’ attention when one prominent advocate claimed Henderson had been “hoodwinked” into backing a bad bill.
We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest!
This fall's election contest came down to the first of two tie-breakers. The post We can declare a winner in the Maryland Matters election contest! appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Data analytics firm expanding workforce in Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Technomics, a major data analytics company, is expanding in Arlington. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has all the details.
Bay Net
Charles County Leaders Take Oath Of Office On Dec. 6
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Oath of Office Ceremony for Charles County’s elected officials is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, Commissioners’ Meeting Room (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata). The following elected officials will be sworn in...
Assault Charge Against Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Dropped
The Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney on Tuesday dropped an assault charge against Chris Geldart, the former D.C. deputy mayor for public safety who resigned in October amid the charge and questions about his residency. Geldart was charged with alleged assault and battery after getting into an altercation with personal...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
WUSA
Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS
A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
Bay Net
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
Commercial Observer
CMBS Loan on DC Office Property Falls 30 Days Delinquent
A $26.1 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan backing a struggling 83,777-square-foot Washington, D.C., office asset has flipped to 30 days delinquent. The updated distress of the 1972-built 4400 Jenifer Street NW property was first reported Monday in an email alert from Trepp. The 10-year loan — originated by Natixis in 2016 – accounts for 3.81 percent of the collateral behind the WFCM 2016-NXS5 deal.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
