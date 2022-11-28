Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Davenport woman is accused of driving straight toward two Polk County deputies as she exited a pawn storeEddyEvonAnonymousPolk County, FL
FOX Sports
Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)
BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
Yardbarker
Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational
Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final 4:26 for a 59-55 victory in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Grant Sherfield led four players in double figures for Oklahoma (6-1) with 12...
No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available. Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”
LSU rallies from behind for 78-75 win
LSU rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat Wofford, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers improved to 6-1, while the Terriers dropped to 4-3. Wofford had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer of the game...
Rice, Jayhawks Heat Up Offensively in 87-55 Win Over Texas Southern
Kansas got back on track in Allen Fieldhouse Monday as MJ Rice and KJ Adams notch new highs.
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
caneswarning.com
Miami basketball escapes with big win at Central Florida
The Miami basketball team survived a frenetic final few minutes to emerge with a 66-64 win on Sunday at Central Florida. Miami won following the referees ruling the game was over after the clock was not started when UCF intentionally missed a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining down two points.
FOX Sports
UNC Asheville visits North Carolina Central following Pember's 28-point outing
UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville's 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points while...
Cody White resigns as Brentwood Academy football coach
The Cody White era has ended at Brentwood Academy. White, who left coaching Texas high school football in 2012, has resigned according to a press release from the school White...
