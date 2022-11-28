ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FOX Sports

Jackson State hosts Lairy and Miami (OH)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Mekhi Lairy scored 25 points in Miami (OH)'s 80-67 victory against the Little Rock Trojans. The RedHawks are 2-2 in home games. Miami (OH) is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record. The Tigers are 0-5 on the road....
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational

Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final 4:26 for a 59-55 victory in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Grant Sherfield led four players in double figures for Oklahoma (6-1) with 12...
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available. Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

LSU rallies from behind for 78-75 win

LSU rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat Wofford, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers improved to 6-1, while the Terriers dropped to 4-3. Wofford had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer of the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
caneswarning.com

Miami basketball escapes with big win at Central Florida

The Miami basketball team survived a frenetic final few minutes to emerge with a 66-64 win on Sunday at Central Florida. Miami won following the referees ruling the game was over after the clock was not started when UCF intentionally missed a free throw with 1.4 seconds remaining down two points.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX Sports

UNC Asheville visits North Carolina Central following Pember's 28-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-2) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the North Carolina Central Eagles after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville's 73-61 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts. The Eagles are 3-0 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 75.2 points while...
ASHEVILLE, NC

