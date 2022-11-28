Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made its way to northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A winter storm has made its way to northeast Nebraska with low visibility conditions. The worst of Tuesday's winter storm, in terms of snowfall, is forecast in northeast Nebraska. National Weather Service forecasters say anywhere from three to five inches of snow could fall by the time...
1011now.com
Winter Weather Advisory results in slick roads for Nebraskans
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Drivers travelling throughout Nebraska will have to deal with slick and icy roads on Tuesday. Several Winter Weather Advisories took effect late Monday night to early Tuesday morning and continued until 6 p.m. The snow began in northwest Nebraska late Monday night and pushed southeastward through the overnight and into Tuesday.
News Channel Nebraska
High winds impacting travel, power lines
LINCOLN, Neb. -- While many worry about how much snow is going to fall, high winds have been making things treacherous for just about everyone in Nebraska, regardless of precipitation. Weather spotters near the capital city were reporting sustained winds as high as 35 mph and gusts as high as...
KETV.com
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska Tuesday
(Omaha) -- Portions of KMAland are under a winter weather advisory through most of Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the advisory is in effect for southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe...
Winter weather possible for southwest Neb., panhandle Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Old Man Winter may make an appearance to get the work week started. Forecasters with the National Weather Service are predicting snowfall Monday night into Tuesday. Snow is expected to develop behind a cold front, with snow accumulations of one to three inches possible in Western and North...
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Northern Colorado snow closures, delays and alerts
The first snows of the season always bring a sense of excitement — and a little trepidation — in Northern Colorado. Children hoping for a snow day eagerly pay attention to the forecast. Parents and businesspeople watch closely to see how Mother Nature may shift their plans as they deal with canceled school days and delayed commutes.
Nebraska study hopes to explain wild turkey population decline
OMAHA — Hunters and conservationists hope a new study of Nebraska’s declining number of wild turkeys will help determine how to help the roaming gobblers rebound. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is funding the study with $1.8 million in fees from gun, ammo and hunting permit sales, said Luke Meduna, who heads the agency’s big game program.
1011now.com
Small Business Saturday
Nebraska football players parade the Heroes Trophy around Kinnick Stadium following the Huskers 24-17 win over Iowa. Dozens of retail stores in Lincoln opened their doors between 5-7 a.m. on Black Friday. Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:13...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
Bird flu prompts slaughter of 1.8M chickens in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Nebraska agriculture officials say another 1.8 million chickens must be killed after bird flu was found on a farm in the latest sign that the outbreak that has already prompted the slaughter of more than 50 million birds nationwide continues to spread. The...
KETV.com
Giving Tuesday: A way to help local nonprofits in Nebraska and Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the giving season and while many of us are planning what to get our family and friends, some are preparing to give to nonprofits. Tuesday is Giving Tuesday which is a time to come together as a community and lift up...
1011now.com
Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LOOK: ‘Very Rare’ Piebald Deer Spotted in South Dakota
A man from southeastern South Dakota named Fred Bailey saw a multi-colored deer and thought it was a decoy. Then, the deer moved, and he realized that wasn’t the case. The decoy was actually a living piebald deer. “It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was...
Comments / 0