CLEVELAND (AP) — It’s been another stinky season so far for the Cleveland Browns. On Sunday, it could have gotten a little smellier. A skunk was on the loose in the stands inside FirstEnergy Stadium during Cleveland’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The critter was initially spotted going up and down steps in a section of seats near the tunnel to the Browns locker room. Fans kept their distance from the skunk, which searched the aisles and under seats for food before hiding under a step. A security guard placed a box over the animal, which wasn’t harmed and eventually worked itself free after the Browns rallied to beat the Bucs 23-17 in overtime for just their fourth win in 11 games.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO