FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Yardbarker
Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational
Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final 4:26 for a 59-55 victory in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Grant Sherfield led four players in double figures for Oklahoma (6-1) with 12...
FOX Sports
South Alabama visits Florida Atlantic following Moore's 28-point showing
South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the Florida Atlantic Owls after Isaiah Moore scored 28 points in South Alabama's 84-70 win over the Robert Morris Colonials. The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is 4-1 against opponents with a winning...
No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available. Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”
Sears, No. 18 Alabama top No. 1 North Carolina in 4 OTs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Jahvon Quinerly scored...
SFGate
MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
LSU rallies from behind for 78-75 win
LSU rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat Wofford, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers improved to 6-1, while the Terriers dropped to 4-3. Wofford had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer of the game...
Tennessee basketball vs. McNeese State: How to watch, stream, listen
After running through the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket last week, Tennessee basketball is back at home Wednesday to host McNeese State at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game is scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time start on SEC Network. The Vols (5-1) beat Butler, Southern Cal and Kansas over the course...
North Carolina's head basketball coach praises Alabama's Brandon Miller
It didn’t take long for the country to notice the talent of Alabama freshman forward Brandon Miller. North Carolina head basketball coach Hubert Davis spoke with the media following the Tar Heels’ quadruple overtime loss to Alabama. He was complimentary of Miller and expressed how good the freshman actually is.
Mississippi State rolls past Omaha in second half
Tolu Smith had 12 points with eight rebounds and Mississippi State used a 17-0 second-half run to improve to 7-0
Lions vs. Jaguars draws a familiar announcing team for Week 13
Detroit football returns to a more familiar time slot for Week 13. Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field brings back a familiar broadcasting crew for Lions fans, albeit one we haven’t seen in a while. FOX Sports revealed their broadcasting assignments for Week...
Cody White resigns as Brentwood Academy football coach
The Cody White era has ended at Brentwood Academy. White, who left coaching Texas high school football in 2012, has resigned according to a press release from the school White...
