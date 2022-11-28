ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Yardbarker

Oklahoma stifles Ole Miss to win ESPN Events Invitational

Consecutive layups by Bijan Cortes gave Oklahoma the lead for good and the Sooners shut out Mississippi over the final 4:26 for a 59-55 victory in Sunday's ESPN Events Invitational championship game in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Grant Sherfield led four players in double figures for Oklahoma (6-1) with 12...
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

South Alabama visits Florida Atlantic following Moore's 28-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (3-4) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-1) BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the Florida Atlantic Owls after Isaiah Moore scored 28 points in South Alabama's 84-70 win over the Robert Morris Colonials. The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Florida Atlantic is 4-1 against opponents with a winning...
MOBILE, AL
The Associated Press

No. 9 Kansas routs Texas Southern 87-55 for bounce-back win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman MJ Rice has been through the ringer in his first couple of months of college basketball: the back injury during preseason practices, a bout with COVID-19 and then kidney stones last week that sent him to the ER. The five-star recruit showed Monday night what he can do when he’s healthy and available. Rice came off the bench to score 19 points, Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22, and the ninth-ranked Jayhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season with an 87-55 rout of Texas Southern. “Just coming in and doing my job, really, whether that’s bringing energy or playing defense,” Rice said afterward. “I know I missed some time but it’s also kind of like a build-up. I have to get that rhythm back.”
LAWRENCE, KS
SFGate

MISSOURI STATE 76, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .492, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 12-29, .414 (Trimble 4-12, Graham 3-4, K.Moore 3-6, Mason 2-6, Ridgnal 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mogbo 2, Mayo). Turnovers: 8 (Clay 2, Mason 2, Mayo 2, K.Moore, Mogbo). Steals: 8 (Clay 2, Mogbo 2, Trimble 2, K.Moore,...
OAKLAND, CA
247Sports

LSU rallies from behind for 78-75 win

LSU rallied from five points down in the final 4:31 of the game to defeat Wofford, 78-75, Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers improved to 6-1, while the Terriers dropped to 4-3. Wofford had taken a 71-66 lead on the team’s 11th three-pointer of the game...
BATON ROUGE, LA

