ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Winners, losers from NFL Week 12: Trevor Lawrence has defining moment, NFC powers collapse

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLgmu_0jPLMCu600

NFL Week 12 is coming to a close and between entertaining Thanksgiving football and some thrilling finishes on Sunday, this will definitely be one to remember for many teams and players.

Football fans enjoyed plenty of entertainment on Thanksgiving. While all three games were entertaining, the Dallas Cowboys’ victory over the New York Giants might have the greatest ramifications on the NFL playoffs .

A single moment can change the trajectory of an entire team or a single player. In the case of Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday’s fourth-quarter comeback victory might have represented both. NFL Week 12 could be a franchise-changing moment.

Related: NFL Week 12 scores

Winners also mean there are losers. It’s not hard to find them, ranging from Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett to problems for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, changes are coming.

Let’s dive into the winners and losers from NFL Week 12.

Winner: Dallas Cowboys cement status as Super Bowl contender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWj5I_0jPLMCu600
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Division games, especially on a short week, are always challenging. The New York Giants have posed a problem for the Dallas Cowboys in recent years, even when New York wasn’t a playoff contender. On Thanksgiving, Dallas erased any remaining belief that these teams were neck-and-neck in the NFL hierarchy.

Related: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants smashes NFL television records

The Ezekiel Elliott-Tony Pollard duo combined for 152 rushing yards, forming the perfect thunder-and-lightning combo that makes this rushing attack so dangerous. While Dak Prescott was far from perfect he lifts the ceiling of the Cowboys’ offense. Pair one of the best NFL defenses with an offense averaging 36 points per game in the last month and you’ve got a bonafide Super Bowl contender and that’s before Odell Beckham Jr. joins the mix.

Loser: Nathaniel Hackett seals his fate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7Ppn_0jPLMCu600
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for the Denver Broncos to be honest. They hired Nathaniel Hackett almost entirely to convince Aaron Rodgers to demand a trade. It didn’t work and now Denver is experiencing one of the worst first-year coaching experiences in recent memory.

Firing Hackett goes beyond a single game. A team with Russell Wilson is now averaging 14.3 and points and 319 total yards per game. It’s not something any organization can tolerate. Besides, Hackett stopped calling plays after Week 10 and he has an assistant covering clock management. Ownership didn’t hire Hackett, they will not have any trouble firing him.

Winner: Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars have defining moment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n6Uob_0jPLMCu600
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence needed this moment. The Jaguars’ second-year quarterback showed flashes of the player selected with the No. 1 overall pick who received generational hype. Prior to Sunday, though, Lawrence had a career 58.6 QB rating with a 2-4 TD-INT ratio and a 53.9% completion rate when trailing in a game with under two minutes remaining.

Trailing by a touchdown with 90 seconds left, Lawrence delivered a strike on fourth-and-5 to keep the drive alive. On his game-winning touchdown drive, the Jaguars’ star covered 81 yards on six completions and hit Zay Jones for the game-winner. Jacksonville and its franchise quarterback lacked that signature comeback, the final hurdle to be viewed as a legitimate threat. After NFL Week 12, it’s clear the Jaguars’ climb to the top is beginning.

Loser: Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sunk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPhNS_0jPLMCu600
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After taking on water for much of the season, it finally started to look like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way back into contention. The victory over he Seattle Seahawks, right before the bye, offered enough reason for optimism as Tom Brady took the field in NFL Week 12.

Related: Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks

Instead, we saw the same team that has frustrated the fan base and coaching staff all year. Nick Chubb decimated Tampa Bay’s run defense, with Cleveland becoming the fifth team to rush for 150-plus yards against the Buccaneers this season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay converted just 26.7% of its third-down attempts with penalties and a lack of explosive plays doing even more damage. Tampa Bay might host a playoff game this year, but a team many viewed as a Super Bowl contender is destined for a first-round exit.

Winner: Mike White changes the New York Jets season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WaOyi_0jPLMCu600
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets waited far too long to bench Zach Wilson . Fortunately, the former top pick opened the door for his benching with comments that angered the locker room. While the Jets’ front office is making it clear how much they still love Wilson, it’s clear which quarterback needs to start moving forward.

Also Read:
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson reportedly held emotional team meeting after Week 11

Simplicity works when you have a great defense and playmakers on offense. Mike White executed Mike LaFleur’s offense beautifully. Quick throws to Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore opened up big plays downfield, opportunities both young wideouts happily welcomed. Coming out of NFL Week 12 with a 7-4 record, White at least gives New York a shot against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 4.

Loser: All-In strategies by New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsJ4H_0jPLMCu600
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans want to see their favorite team be aggressive when there is an opportunity to win, making whatever moves are necessary to increase their Super Bowl odds . The problem is what happens when that reckless pursuit of immediate wins backfires.

The Los Angeles Rams are a perfect example. Constantly flipping first-round picks for players who could make an immediate impact works initially, but there is a cost to everything. Los Angeles suffered massive losses on the offensive line and it could never find a way to film them. It’s led to the deterioration of the entire offense and the same lack of depth is starting to hurt the defense, too. Suddenly, a team viewed as a Super Bowl contender is one of the worst teams in the NFL and it will enter 2023 without a first-round pick or any cap space to improve.

Also Read:
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Patrick Mahomes on track to win award for second time

At least Los Angeles has a Super Bowl to show for it. The New Orleans Saints have spent a decade mortgaging their future to keep their window alive. Even when rebuilding was the obvious move, the Saints’ front office created a larger debt just so it could fall short in the playoffs every year. It’s time to pay the bill. New Orleans is $50 million over the 2023 salary cap and it won’t have its 2023 first- or 2024 second-round picks.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
fantasypros.com

Russell Wilson embarrasses self in abysmal loss

Russell Wilson was atrocious on Sunday, completing just 19-of-35 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown and he lost a fumble in a Broncos' 23-10 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. Wilson was lucky to come out of the game with any scores at all, as his 9-yard...
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Disgusting Browns Crowd Video

There have been some strange things happening recently at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. First, a trespasser drove a car around the field last week. Now, during today's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was another unwanted visitor. A rogue skunk made its way around the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur reveals QB plans for Week 13

The Green Bay Packers offense did well on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played competently for most of the game, although he had a couple of bad interceptions. When head coach Matt LaFleur called in Jordan Love to relieve an injured Rodgers, Love led the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy