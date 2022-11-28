ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State rides balanced attack to win over Alcorn State

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3eHC_0jPLMA8e00

Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge each had 14 points to lead a balanced scoring effort for Arizona State in the Sun Devils’ 76-54 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday at Tempe, Ariz.

Washington made all five of his field-goal attempts and had seven rebounds. Cambridge was 5 of 8 from the field with seven rebounds.

Arizona State (6-1) was also led by 11 points from Frankie Collins and 10 from Alonzo Gaffney. Collins and DJ Horne each had five assists.

The Sun Devils, who are on a four-game winning streak, recorded 20 assists among their 24 made field goals. Arizona State had 21 assists on its 25 made field goals Tuesday against visiting Grambling in an 80-49 win.

Dekedran Thorn led Alcorn State (3-4) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field, 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Dominic Brewton added 13 points and Jeremiah Kendall had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Arizona State pulled away midway through the second half from Alcorn State, which trailed by four points with 11:31 remaining.

A 12-2 run gave the Sun Devils a 60-45 lead with 6:03 remaining.

Alcorn State missed 13 of its last 15 shots from the field and finished shooting 27.1 percent, including 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

Arizona State’s 10-0 run that included five points from Washington gave Arizona State a 30-21 lead with 2:19 left in the first half.

The Sun Devils scored the first five points of the second half on a 3-pointer by Cambridge and a jumper by Washington to take a 37-23 lead.

Thorn then fueled an 11-3 Alcorn State run with three 3-pointers to cut the Sun Devils’ lead to 40-34 with 14:57 left.

After Alcon State cut the lead to 45-41, Arizona State outscored the Braves 15-4 that included the 12-2 run. The Braves went on a 1-of-6 shooting spell during that stretch.

A layup by Collins capped the run, giving the Sun Devils the 60-45 lead.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Sources: Charlie Ragle to join Arizona State staff

Charlie Ragle has resigned as head coach at Idaho State to join Kenny Dillingham's new Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Ragle will be the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Ragle is well known in the Phoenix-area high school scene, owing to his 63-7 run as...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction

Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
TEMPE, AZ
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AZFamily

Speak of the Devils Podcast: Kenny Dillingham hired as ASU’s new head coach

(3TV/CBS 5) -- The new era of Arizona State football is here, as Kenny Dillingham returns home to take the reins of the Sun Devil program. We discuss the hiring and the challenges ahead, plus we break down the next steps with Hod Rabino of DevilsDigest.com (55:07). Stay tuned after the episode for the full audio of Dillingham’s introductory press conference.
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

20 years in: A look at how Michael Crow has transformed ASU

As a child in the late 1960s, Michael Crow grasped the deep divide between the TV images of men bouncing on the moon and the struggles of the working-class families in his community. “And my brain, even as a middle school and early high school student at that time, clicked...
TEMPE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Building trades aiming for youth

Gilbert High School seniors Mason Reading and Lucas Beals attended this year’s Arizona Construction Career Days because they wanted to know more about the industry. Clarissa Tonkin, a student at the East Valley Institute of Technology, was there because she hopes to take her construction training into a decorative arts career.
ARIZONA STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Scottsdale, Arizona

Thinking of heading to the Grand Canyon State? Arizona may conjure images of scrubby deserts and scorching heat, but Scottsdale is a lovely oasis in the heart of the state. Just east of Arizona’s capital, Scottsdale is a great base for adventurers wanting to explore the surrounding areas. From beautiful reserves to luxe spa resorts and world-class golf courses, the best day trips from Scottsdale offer up some gems.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location

At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wicked winds return Monday

PHOENIX — A dry cold front is set to approach our state Monday into Tuesday. The system will bring cooler air and strong winds across our state. Unfortunately no rain and only a dusting above 10,000 feet of snow. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the High Country...
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy