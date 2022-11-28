ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall.

Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

Apparently, front office head Andrew Friedman and Co. are looking to fill one of those holes via free agency. It could also come at the cost of the division-rival San Francisco Giants.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post , Los Angeles is interested in All-Star starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, one of the top free agents available. The report mentions the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees as potential suitors in addition to Rodon’s current Giants team.

The Dodgers did re-sign Clayton Kershaw earlier in free agency. But there’s certainly a hole to fill here following Anderson’s departure.

Related: Los Angeles Dodgers interested in Trea Turner replacement

Carlos Rodon as a potential fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1ghc_0jPLM9LA00
Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles has been linked to reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Though, he’s said to be demanding a deal similar to the three-year. $130 million contract Max Scherzer inked with the Washington Nationals last offseason .

Rodon, 29, is younger and would come cheaper than his counterpart. That could also be said about Los Angeles’ interest in Jacob deGrom. It also must be noted that Rodon isn’t scrub out there, either.

  • Carlos Rodon stats (2022): 14-8 record, 2.88 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 237 strikeouts in 178 innings

Rodon would slot in behind Kershaw and Julio Urias in the Dodgers’ rotation, creating a big three of sorts.

