'Zoom call with Santa:' A safe way to meet Santa as parents have health concerns

By Kay McCabe
 2 days ago
Many parents this holiday season say they're taking extra precautions with their little ones as RSV numbers continue to rise.

One holiday tradition kids can't miss out on is pictures with Santa, but as many parents are worried about their children's health, the man from the north pole himself says he can meet and greet, but in a safe way.

Across the valley, local pediatricians say they're seeing a significant increase in RSV cases among children.

With the Thanksgiving holiday wrapping up and kids returning to school, parents like Matt Bergdorf says keeping his 7-month-old newborn safe is a priority.

This year, Santa says he'll be bringing back "Zooms with Santa." During the pandemic, he showcased an alternative way to meet with him while staying safe and now that health concerns among parents have risen, he'll be offering the alternative again this holiday season.

"Its also safer for everyone, it can be the fact that your child is sick and still wants to see Santa, at least the child can see Santa and talk to him for the season. With the pandemic and everyone going virtual with zoom, it's actually a great idea to bring Santa to the local community and around the world because some people may not be able to get out."

