ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Chris Perkins: Terron Armstead injury could loom large for Dolphins’ regular-season finish — and playoff hopes

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Amid the joy of the Dolphins celebrating their five-game winning streak , occupying first place in the AFC East (again), and being on the brink of playing meaningful December and January games, there’s a bit of a downer.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and team captain, left Sunday’s 30-15 victory over Houston with a pectoral injury in the second quarter and didn’t return.

This could be huge for the Dolphins and their playoff aspirations. We’ll likely get more information on the diagnosis Monday. The early report from the NFL Network is that it’s a pectoral strain and Armstead might miss some time but could return relatively soon.

Everyone is hoping for the best from the pectoral injury because it’s potentially a major development for a Dolphins offense that has scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games, a rarely-seen pace in recent franchise history.

Armstead was replaced by Brandon Shell against the Texans. Whether Armstead is replaced in the future by Shell, who played left tackle for the second time in his career on Sunday (the first time was against the New York Jets earlier this season) or Greg Little, who played right tackle after Austin Jackson left the game with an ankle injury, the Dolphins’ offensive line might be in for a seismic change.

Regarding how long Armstead might be out, coach Mike McDaniel said he “didn’t get any cue as far as how serious it would be, so we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

It might be a coincidence, but midway through the third quarter quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had been sacked four times since Armstead left the game.

Backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was sacked once after Armstead’s exit.

There were zero sacks while Armstead was in the game.

Armstead, who has battled toe and calf injuries this season, is one of the Dolphins’ best players regardless of position. He’s a glue guy, someone who keeps the entire offensive line together on the field, in the film room, and in the locker room. He makes players around him better.

You might recall Armstead talking to his fellow offensive linemen while the Dolphins were scoring 28 fourth-quarter points in that amazing 42-38 comeback victory at Baltimore. He’s a counselor as well as a friend for the offensive line.

The Dolphins need Armstead for a number of reasons . They face San Francisco next week and the 49ers feature edge rusher Nick Bosa, who was third in the league with 10.5 sacks when play began Sunday.

After that there’s Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (7.0 sacks). Buffalo linebacker Von Miller (knee) will likely miss the Dolphins game, but there are other significant matchups, such as New England linebacker Matthew Judon, the NFL leader entering Sunday with 13.0 sacks. Any or all could wreck the Dolphins’ passing game if Armstead isn’t on the field.

Beyond that, Armstead is an accomplished run blocker, someone who was a key to running back Jeff Wilson Jr. rushing for 119 yards against Cleveland.

But unfortunately, Armstead leaving the game with an injury isn’t a surprise.

Armstead’s injury history has always been an underlying concern. He’s missed an average of 5.5 games per year the past six due to various ailments, including a torn pectoral muscle in 2018, his first Pro Bowl season, when he played for New Orleans. He was inactive for six games. He attempted a comeback in Week 16 but exited the game. He played in the playoffs.

Anecdotally, a pectoral injury is often season-ending if there’s a tear.

Pittsburgh edge rusher T.J. Watt missed seven games earlier this season with a torn pectoral muscle that didn’t require surgery because there wasn’t damage to the tendon. Hopefully, Armstead’s injury isn’t even that serious. If it is, do the math and things get scary considering the Dolphins (8-3) have six regular-season games remaining and haven’t yet secured a playoff berth.

The last time Armstead missed a game this season, the Dolphins lost to Minnesota, 24-16, and surrendered a season-worst six sacks along with 13 quarterback hits on Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson.

That was the week after Armstead left the New York Jets game in the first quarter with a toe injury and didn’t return. The Dolphins lost that game, 40-17, while surrendering two sacks and a season-worst 16 quarterback hits on Bridgewater, who only lasted one play, and Thompson.

Armstead then stayed overnight in New York to consult with a specialist about his toe. The final analysis was Armstead was OK to continue if he can handle the pain. And, yeah, the guy has been playing in a lot of pain. He was asked about the toe earlier this month.

“It’s tricky, man,” he said. “It’s a tricky injury, especially for a bigger guy. It’s been tough. It’s been challenging to deal with, but as long as it’s functional, I’m rolling.”

Here’s hoping that pectoral muscle is functional, and Armstead is rolling for the 49ers game and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans

The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores

It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury

Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
49erswebzone

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson say Dolphins have more talent than 49ers, a QB ‘who can actually sling it’

With a big-time matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins quickly approaching, two former Niners have voiced their opinions about their new NFL team. While the Niners are focused on this afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. have been speaking with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, sharing their thoughts on next weekend's opponent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Tagovailoa, Dolphins rout Texans 30-15 for 5th straight win

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and the Miami Dolphins raced to a 30-point lead before holding on for their fifth straight win, a 30-15 victory over the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday. Tagovailoa had his fourth straight game without an interception, Jaylen Waddle and...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins dominate Texans early, survive late rally amid injury concerns for fifth straight win

It had the makings of an even more dominant, all-around performance than the Miami Dolphins had their last time out. But after jumping out to a 30-0 halftime lead against the Houston Texans, left tackle Terron Armstead’s early departure due to a pectoral injury put a slight damper on Miami’s efforts. Nonetheless, the Dolphins came away with a 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock ...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins come away from win over Texans with O-line injury concerns between Armstead, Jackson

The Miami Dolphins didn’t escape their 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday without the injury bug biting them in a big way. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the second quarter with a pectoral injury, and with the offensive line already struggling once he went out, right tackle Austin Jackson left late with an ankle ailment after battling back from a high-ankle sprain that kept him ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ McDaniel believes Armstead will return this season, gives update on Jackson’s injury; Miami signs veteran tackle

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel offered updates on both his injured starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, Monday as his team shifts from the 30-15 win over the Houston Texans to preparing for the San Francisco 49ers. Armstead exited late in the first half with a pectoral strain, and Jackson late in the game with another ankle injury after he worked his way back from a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ win over Texans; plus stock up, stock down

As the NFL regular-season calendar turns to December, the Dolphins (8-3) find themselves in first place in the AFC East, riding a five-game winning streak, and a streak of four consecutive games scoring 30 or more points. Yeah, there’s a major injury concern involving left tackle Terron Armstead (pectoral) that could dampen the wave of enthusiasm, but the early report Sunday night provided a ...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Can revamped defensive line pave a path to the playoffs?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: Whuddup Perkins! With the evolution of our team’s performance throughout this year, could you forecast our D-Line paving our path into the playoffs? Can they be dominant enough to overcome our other shortcomings as a team? – ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Here’s how McDaniel and Tagovailoa rebuilt the Dolphins quarterback, brick by brick

Name another NFL quarterback, please, who had an eye-popping turnaround like Tua Tagovailoa in his third season? Josh Allen, you say? His Buffalo franchise never attempted to dump him, twice, in his second year. Nor did another turnaround talent, Drew Brees, have his confidence so beaten down by a tough-love coach that he stood before a mirror and asked, “Do you suck?” Tagovailoa did that. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel doesn’t want 49ers week to be about him, but it inevitably will be

Mike McDaniel wanted a day before the narrative shifted from the Miami Dolphins’ win over the Houston Texans to the week ahead and facing his former team, the San Francisco 49ers. OK, a day has passed. Looking ahead, McDaniel will face his longtime mentor, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, and the team in San Francisco, where McDaniel spent the past five seasons as an offensive assistant, rising to ...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Bucs-Browns, Bears-Jets, Bengals-Titans, more

Week 12 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a handful of heavy-hitting matchups, and we've got you covered with every must-see play across the league. Add Anthony Schwartz to the many weapons Cleveland can employ out of its backfield. The wideout took a double reverse for 31 yards to get the Browns on the board right away.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy