ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Heat snap road skid, with Adebayo’s 32, Herro’s first triple-double fueling 106-98 victory in Atlanta

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

Until Sunday, it was a relatively simple exercise to pick out the Miami Heat’s best road victory of the season.

There was the Oct. 26 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, in the Heat’s road opener – and that was it.

“Coach let us know that,” forward Caleb Martin said of Erik Spoelstra’s pregame messaging. “He put that on the board, 1-7, which I didn’t even obviously realize. But just to put it in perspective for us, just to see it on the board, it’s pretty disgusting.”

Sunday night, what had been a road to ruin turned into a 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena, snapping the Heat’s seven-game road losing streak.

It was a victory that came in the continued absence of Jimmy Butler, as well as the injury absences of Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Nikola Jovic.

Against the opponent they pushed aside 4-1 in the first-round of last season’s playoffs, the Heat again looked road weary early, falling behind by 11 early, before rallying in the third quarter and putting it away in the fourth.

Again leading the way to make it a three-game winning streak was center Bam Adebayo, who followed up Friday night’s 38 points against the Washington Wizards with 32 points more.

“We played through him in the post when we needed to control the game,” Spoelstra said.

There also was the first career triple-double from Tyler Herro, who closed with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Those numbers came despite shooting 3 of 13 from the field and 0 for 8 on 3-pointers.

“A really important lesson that you can find different ways to impact a win,” Spoelstra said.

The Heat also got 20 points from Caleb Martin, 16 points from Max Strus and nine points and nine assists from Kyle Lowry.

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday’s game:

1. Closing time: The Hawks led 31-23 at the end of the first quarter and 60-51 at halftime, before the Heat moved to an 85-81 lead entering the fourth.

Then, on a Martin 3-pointer with 8:05 to play, the Heat extended their lead to 96-86, with a Dru Smith 3-pointer 29 seconds later giving the Heat the game’s largest lead to that stage at 99-86.

The Heat’s lead eventually got to 14, but the Hawks then trimmed it to 104-96 on a Trae Young basket and Herro technical foul.

But the Heat held on from there, snapping the road skid, behind solid play from the second unit.

“That group has been playing better,” Spoelstra said.

Of Smith & Co. allowing the Heat veteran to get some fourth-quarter rest, Lowry said, “Thank you Dru and that unit. Appreciate you.”

The Heat held Young to three fourth-quarter points and Dejounte Murray to five in the period.

“To hold them under 100 with their firepower says something,” Lowry said.

2. Adebayo, again: Two nights after coming up three points shy of his career high against the Washington Wizards, Adebayo was up to 14 points at halftime.

He then went out and added 14 more in the third quarter.

Spoelstra said the consistent growth from his center has been tangible.

“I think he should always be in the consideration for Most Improved Player,” Spoelstra said, “just how much his game changes year after year after year.”

Adebayo closed 13 of 20 from the field.

“I’m in a flow,” he said.

But Herro noted, “The shots he’s hitting are not easy shots.”

And not only was it Adebayo dominating in the middle, it also was backup center Dewayne Dedmon providing needed relief during the Heat’s fourth-quarter run, allowing Adebayo to exhale.

Dedmon finished with 13 points and six rebounds in his 14:16.

3. Back, and back at it: Strus was back, and back in the starting lineup, after missing the previous two games due to a shoulder issue.

He then came out with 11 first-quarter points, converting all three of his 3-point attempts in the quarter.

At halftime, Strus was 4 of 7 on 3-pointers, the rest of the roster 1 for 9 (with that conversion by reserve center Dewayne Dedmon).

“He just does a lot of things that help your team,” Spoelstra said, with Strus limping to the postgame bus, apparently favoring an ankle.

4. Waiting on Butler: Spoelstra said Butler is making gains, even as he remained behind in Miami, missing his sixth consecutive game with a sore right knee.

“He’s able to get some really good work in Miami,” Spoelstra said. “He is definitely getting better and we’ll just see how the week goes.”

The expectation is Butler rejoins the team in Boston, where the Heat play the Celtics on Wednesday and Friday nights.

Added to the injury report Sunday was Jovic, listed for the first time with plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

“I think this has just been activity,” Spoelstra said, with Jovic starting the six previous games prior to Sunday. “We’ll be able to manage it.”

5. Playoff fallout: Atlanta coach Nate McMillan did not mince words pregame. He said his team’s offseason makeover was a direct result of being ousted by the Heat in five games in last season’s opening playoff round.

Weeks after that demise, the Hawks traded three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for Murray.

Asked what his team’s playoff loss showed him, McMillan said, “That we needed to get better. We needed to be more physical. We needed to be able to execute against a switching defense, as Miami put on the floor. Basically they switched one through five, and they feel comfortable with their guards guarding big and their bigs guarding guards. And they won that matchup.

“So we had to try to go out and get another player, which we did, to give us some extra kind of firepower to attack that style of play.”

Said Spoelstra, “I view their team as totally different with Murray.”

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sabonis scores 24, leads Kings' 123-96 rout of Clippers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. “While everyone warms up, I’m always ready,” Sabonis said. “I feel like that’s where I can take advantage.” Sabonis made both of his two 3-point attempts in the game and hit 2 of 3 free throws. He had six assists and five rebounds despite five fouls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Numbers don’t guarantee a Butler boost for Heat, but Spoelstra optimistic; Butler listed as questionable

For the Miami Heat, only a change in the math will alter a season that again has Erik Spoelstra’s team two games below .500. When Tyler Herro was out with his sprained left ankle, the Heat went 3-5. With Jimmy Butler out with his sore right knee these past two weeks, the Heat have gone 3-4. Now, with Butler returning to the team Thursday and questionable for Friday night’s rematch against the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra references Heat’s ‘big four’ in what Heat hope becomes a catchphrase

It might not have been the first time Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has utilized the phrase, but it apparently is now part of the team’s vernacular. “Our big four,” he said, “they were tremendous.” That they were in Friday night’s 120-116 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, in the third stop of this four-game trip that concludes Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. There ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Was victory in Boston more than one Heat step forward?

Q: Ira, that’s the extra gear. Jimmy Butler was back and the Heat had to play up to their opponent. What say the naysayers now? – Barry. A: To do it again? What Friday night showed is that when whole, the Heat can be adept problem solvers. It was one thing to face the Celtics without Jimmy Butler, another when their closer was in place. And that is why, even during the downest of times this ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Future thought? Spoelstra’s sole Heat concern is his win-now youth

First, appreciate that Erik Spoelstra stands these days far less rigid than when this rise among the NBA all-time leaders in coaching victories began. He now utilizes zone defense to a staggering degree. While there still can be the occasional, as he calls them, “Hunger Games” practices, they are the exception. There is far more delegating to assistants. But one aspect where it is particularly ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Has Heat’s zone defense reached its expiration date?

Q: That zone defense has to go at some point. Can’t stand watching endless wide-open threes all day every day. – C.C. A: The zone can serve a purpose. It certainly flummoxed the Wizards and Hawks in the three-game winning streak the Heat carried into Wednesday night’s loss in Boston. But open 3-pointers are not the answer against teams that live on open 3-pointers. Yes, the Heat took away ...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Sanders' 4 TDs help Jackson St rout Southern for SWAC title

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for four touchdowns, including two on three first-quarter turnovers, staking Jackson State to a big early lead on the way to routing Southern 43-24 in Saturday’s Southwest Athletic Conference championship that was possibly Deion Sanders’ final game as Tigers coach. Reports swirled before the game that Sanders would announce his departure from the FCS program after three seasons to become head coach at Colorado. Sanders acknowledged an offer from the school earlier this week and added that he had talked to other FBS programs about vacancies. Colorado’s board of regents called a special...
JACKSON, MS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ weeklong California trip for 49ers, Chargers games can help team build camaraderie

It’s not just any road trip for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare to take off toward the Bay Area ahead of Sunday’s showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. With the team’s following game at the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins are spending the upcoming week on the West Coast. While the Dolphins, under coach Mike McDaniel, already appear to have one of the NFL’s most close-knit locker ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Sunday’s Dolphins-49ers game has all the December drama you can script

Once upon a time, way back in November, the Miami Dolphins were a nice little story about reinvention and redemption as everyone framed it. You know, a modern sports fable with a dash of allegory on the side. Now it’s December and everything’s different. Starting Sunday in San Francisco and running through season’s end, they’re no fable. Their season is no allegory. You don’t have to explain ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

With Armstead, Jackson injured, Dolphins elevate two linemen for 49ers game

With one starting tackle out and the other one doubtful to play Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers, the Miami Dolphins elevated two offensive linemen from the practice squad. Veteran Kendall Lamm and undrafted rookie James Empey got the call up to the game-day roster on Saturday. The Dolphins (8-3) have right tackle Austin Jackson already ruled out with his ankle injury. A pectoral strain has ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Healing Heat again approach point of odd men out, as squeeze play could be looming

The doors over the past month have swung wide open for anyone and everyone on the Miami Heat roster amid the extended absences of Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and the others who have populated the NBA’s daily injury reports. On Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, Haywood Highsmith matched his career high with 16 points. The game before, there was a critical late 3-pointer by Dru Smith ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel: Meaningful football in December is ‘something unlike any other style of football that exists’

It’s all been building to this. The offseason workouts. Training camp practices in the South Florida heat and humidity. Playing with pain. The team meetings. The late-night video sessions. It’s all been building to December football. And for the Dolphins, who are vying for their first playoff berth since 2016, the AFC East title, and, yes, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, this means everything. “You ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

47K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy